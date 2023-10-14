New Tourist Tax Proposal Approved in Portugal

The Peniche City Council in Portugal approved a proposed regulation that aims to introduce a tourist tax of one euro on overnight stays. The goal is to compensate for the increase in the number of tourists in the municipality of the Leiria district.

The proposal was unanimously approved at the last Chamber meeting and will also be submitted to the Municipal Assembly.

Peniche’s new one-euro municipal tourist tax will undergo a 30-day public consultation before becoming law. The Peniche Chamber cites a recent significant increase in visitor numbers as the reason for introducing this tax.



The Municipality of Peniche justifies the tourist tax by aiming for a fair distribution of costs related to tourists’ benefits. They believe this tax will help offset the social and environmental impact on the municipality’s infrastructure without harming its regional competitiveness.

In practicality, Peniche’s municipal tourist tax will apply to overnight stays in hotel establishments (hotels, guesthouses, apartment hotels), tourist villages, resorts, local accommodation, tourism enterprises and camping and caravan parks.