Tourist shot after gambling in a Las Vegas Casino on Fremont Street

I saw someone got shot on Youtube Live at Fremont Street was posted by Jose on his Twitter account.

The Freemont is in the old downtown areas of Las Vegas, which is different from the strip where all the newer casinos are located.

The popular Fremont Street casino area is known as the ninth Islands for visitors from Hawaii.

In what is becoming an almost nightly occurrence on the streets of Las Vegas, on Saturday night one man is dead, and another is wounded after a fight in a Fremont Street Casino spilled out on one of the busiest holiday weekends in the United States.

With Fathers day and the Juneteenth holiday, yesterday was the busiest travel day since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 in the United States.

Sin City Las Vegas was equally busy.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported a Casino visitor is dead and an innocent bystander is recovering from injuries after an early morning shooting at the Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas on Sunday.

An area that many know to be busy with tourists, was flooded with police, including homicide investigators, after the deadly shooting.

According to local media reports, it started with a fight inside one of the casinos. The argument continued onto the Fremont Street Experience, ending with the deadly shooting.

Investigators say following the fight, the suspect shot and killed a person. In the process, it also injured an innocent bystander. Both were rushed to UMC, a hospital with the person involved in the fight was pronounced dead