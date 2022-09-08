Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Quick News Sustainable Tourism

Tourism with a cause

8 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
9 min read

A trend that has become very relevant in world travelers, especially because of what was observed during the pandemic and the consequences derived from the long confinement, is how we can be more respectful of nature after corroborating the magnitude of the impact that we cause on ecosystems and the need to make them more sustainable. Thus, more and more people are concerned with consuming and enjoying natural settings with social and ecological responsibility; It is a tourism with a cause, sustainable.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly