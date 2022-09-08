A trend that has become very relevant in world travelers, especially because of what was observed during the pandemic and the consequences derived from the long confinement, is how we can be more respectful of nature after corroborating the magnitude of the impact that we cause on ecosystems and the need to make them more sustainable. Thus, more and more people are concerned with consuming and enjoying natural settings with social and ecological responsibility; It is a tourism with a cause, sustainable.

