Tourism Wins When Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, and Moldova Become New EU Members

EU enlargement accelerated in 2025, with Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, and Moldova leading the way in reforms. Commissioner Marta Kos praised their progress, noting that “reforms pay off.” Integration strengthens democracy, fosters economic stability, and promotes tourism, thereby boosting confidence, connectivity, and investment. A larger, well-prepared Union will be stronger, more resilient, and more united.

Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, and Moldova advanced the most on reforms over the past year—progress that stands out in the European Commission’s 2025 Enlargement Package. This year’s assessment comes at a time of rapid geopolitical transformation, when Europeans must do more than ever to safeguard our continent and protect our shared security and prosperity.

Achieving this requires close cooperation with our neighbours. Only by working hand in hand can we build a strong, stable, secure, and united Europe founded on democratic values and the rule of law.

Progress by Candidate Countries

Montenegro

Montenegro is now the most advanced candidate on the EU accession path. Maintaining the momentum of reforms will be essential to finalising negotiations and ensuring the country’s long-term stability within the Union.

Albania

Albania’s unprecedented progress demonstrates a strong political commitment from its leadership and clear, long-standing aspirations among its citizens for EU membership.

Ukraine

Despite facing brutal aggression, Ukraine has moved forward on key reforms. These achievements are remarkable under the circumstances. Continued progress, particularly in the fight against corruption, will be crucial for its next steps.

Moldova

Moldova has made the most significant progress on its accession path, advancing despite continuous foreign attempts to destabilise both the country and its European trajectory.

Ensuring High-Quality Reforms and Citizen Confidence

Future enlargements can only be successful if reforms are not just adopted but fully implemented and visible on the ground. Equally important is ensuring strong safeguards that reassure EU citizens that the integrity of the Union—its democratic foundations, its values, and the rule of law—remains fully protected after accession.

To prepare for this, the European Commission is conducting pre-accession policy reviews to assess the broader impact of enlargement on key policy areas and the reforms needed to ensure the Union is ready.

The Impact of EU Integration on Tourism

Accession to the EU also brings substantial benefits to the tourism sectors of new member countries. Integration typically boosts international confidence, modernises infrastructure through EU funding, and raises service standards across hospitality, transport, and cultural heritage management. The reduction of administrative barriers and alignment with EU norms improves travel safety, accessibility, and sustainability—factors that attract both visitors and investors.

For Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, and Moldova, deeper EU integration can unlock their full tourism potential. Enhanced regional cooperation, improved connectivity, and access to new markets help diversify tourism offerings while empowering local communities and supporting sustainable development. A more integrated Europe fosters cultural exchange and enhances the visitor experience throughout the continent.

Remarks from Commissioner Marta Kos

Commissioner Kos has emphasised the significance of the progress made by these countries:

“The progress on the EU path achieved so far by Montenegro, Albania, Moldova and Ukraine, shows that reforms pay off. This should serve as a strong motivation for all countries engaged in the process.”

“Overall, 2025 was a year of significant progress for EU enlargement … Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine and Moldova stand out” for their pace of reform.

She emphasized that expansion is “a realistic possibility within the coming years,” provided the candidate countries continue to deliver reforms.

On Albania, she said: “Albania is the best example of the transformative power of enlargement … when you deliver, you progress.”

Speaking about Ukraine and Moldova, Kos remarked: “I am really full of admiration for what this country [Ukraine] is delivering … Of course, there is still further, and steady progress needed in the fight against corruption.”

Towards a Stronger, Larger Union

Enlargement must always make the European Union stronger. That is why now is the time to engage in necessary discussions about how a larger Union can remain efficient, resilient, and cohesive. By ensuring high-quality reforms and fostering economic sectors such as tourism, enlargement can contribute not only to stability and democracy but also to shared prosperity.

A larger Union, built on unity and shared values, can be the stronger Europe we need for the future.