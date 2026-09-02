Tourism loves impressive numbers — arrivals, occupancy, spending, satisfaction, and economic impact. But a precise number can still produce a dangerously wrong conclusion. Dr. Peter Tarlow examines why tourism leaders need to question the question before trusting the answer.

Bad tourism data can be worse than no data at all. From visitor surveys to spending estimates and demographic profiles, destinations increasingly depend on statistics to make multimillion-dollar decisions. But before tourism leaders trust the numbers, they need to ask a more important question: Are we measuring the right thing?

Tourism loves statistics.

Visitor arrivals are up 8%. Hotel occupancy has increased. Travelers are staying longer. Spending has reached a new record. Customer satisfaction is at 92%.

Numbers appear precise, authoritative, and reassuring.

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But what if the numbers are answering the wrong question? Many tourism professionals remember their university statistics courses with less-than-fond memories. Statistics often seemed to turn simple questions into complicated formulas and obvious conclusions into pages of mathematical analysis.

Yet statistics are indispensable to modern tourism.

Used correctly, they help destinations discover hidden problems, identify emerging trends, understand visitors, allocate resources, and make better decisions.

Used incorrectly, statistics can transform bad assumptions into impressive-looking numbers — and those numbers can lead to disastrous business and policy decisions. The essential lesson for tourism is simple:

Statistics are only as good as the assumptions, questions, and methods behind them.

A Number Is Not Necessarily the Truth

Tourism professionals constantly quote numbers. We measure arrivals, departures, occupancy, spending, length of stay, market share, economic impact, and visitor satisfaction.

The danger begins when we confuse numerical precision with truth. An increase in visitor arrivals might sound positive, but what if visitors are staying fewer nights? Hotel occupancy may rise while average room rates or profitability decline.

Visitor spending might increase because prices have risen rather than because tourists are purchasing more. A satisfaction survey might report excellent results while excluding dissatisfied visitors who never agreed to complete the questionnaire.

Every statistic needs context.

Before celebrating a number, tourism professionals should ask what it actually measures — and what it does not.

Do You Really Know Your Visitors?

Destinations cannot market intelligently without understanding who visits them.

A useful visitor profile should include such factors as age and demographic characteristics, activities, length of stay, spending per visitor or traveling party, travel motivation, and other characteristics relevant to the destination.

Obtaining this information sounds simple. It is not.

Much tourism research depends on questionnaires, and questionnaire design is an art as well as a science. Poorly designed questions can generate large quantities of useless — or worse, misleading — information.

Before launching your next tourism survey, consider these principles.

Bring in statistical expertise early

Modern statistical software makes it easy to produce an answer. Producing the right answer is considerably harder.

Almost anyone can enter data into a computer program and generate percentages, correlations, charts, and models. Professional expertise is needed to determine whether the methodology actually fits the research question.

A mathematically correct answer to the wrong question is still wrong.

Test the questionnaire before tourists see it

Never wait until hundreds or thousands of responses have been collected to discover that a question was ambiguous.

Pre-testing can identify confusing language, cultural misunderstandings, missing response choices, poorly structured questions, and other problems.

Fixing a questionnaire before distribution is inexpensive. Fixing bad data afterward may be impossible.

Choose the right collection method

Should visitors be questioned face-to-face? By telephone? Through email or text? Online? At the hotel? At the airport?

There is no universally correct method.

Each approach has benefits, limitations, costs, and potential biases. The apparently cheapest option can become expensive if it produces low response rates or poor-quality data.

Research methods should be chosen because they answer the question effectively — not simply because they are convenient.

Know whom you are actually surveying

A hotel guest survey measures the opinions of hotel guests who respond. It does not necessarily represent every visitor to the destination.

The same problem occurs with surveys conducted at airports, restaurants, attractions, cruise terminals, or visitor centers. Ask who is represented and who is missing.

Visitors who refuse to participate may differ significantly from those who happily complete a questionnaire.

Keep it short

Tourists did not go on vacation to fill out questionnaires.

Long surveys encourage people to quit, skip questions, or answer carelessly simply to reach the end.

Governments should remember this lesson when designing immigration and arrival forms. Tiny print, unnecessary questions, confusing wording, and badly translated forms do not merely frustrate visitors — they can also produce unreliable information.

Every survey question should earn its place.

If you cannot explain how an answer will contribute to a decision, ask whether the question needs to be there.

Numbers need human context

Tourists are particularly challenging research subjects.

They may be tired, rushing for transportation, watching their children, checking into a hotel, or thinking about the next part of their trip.

Their responses need to be interpreted carefully. Whenever possible, combine quantitative research with qualitative research. Statistics may reveal what is happening.

Conversations, interviews, observations, visitor comments, and feedback from frontline employees may help explain why it is happening.

Big Data Does Not Automatically Mean Better Data

Tourism now has access to extraordinary quantities of information.

Online bookings, digital payments, mobile devices, social media, loyalty programs, customer relationship systems, artificial intelligence, and sophisticated analytics can reveal patterns that tourism professionals could only dream about a generation ago.

That technological power creates a new danger.

We may assume that because we have more data, we automatically have more knowledge. We do not. Millions of data points collected badly are still bad data.

Artificial intelligence can analyze information at extraordinary speed, but if the underlying information is incomplete, biased, or based on the wrong assumptions, faster analysis may simply allow us to reach the wrong conclusion more efficiently.

Technology does not eliminate the need for human judgment. It makes good judgment even more important.

Reward Participation — Not Particular Answers

Obtaining useful tourism data also requires cooperation.

Hotels, restaurants, attractions, airports, convention centers, tourism associations, and chambers of commerce can all help distribute questionnaires, but they should be included in the process before a survey is launched.

A questionnaire that nobody wants to distribute is an expensive academic exercise. Visitors also need a reason to participate.

An appropriate incentive — perhaps a local discount, coupon, prize drawing, or visitor benefit — can increase response rates.

The objective is never to influence what respondents say. It is simply to give them a reason to take the time to respond.

Before Trusting the Number, Question the Question

Tourism leaders do not need to become professional statisticians. They do need to become intelligent consumers of statistics. Whenever someone presents an impressive tourism number, ask:

Who was measured? How were they selected? What exactly was asked? What assumptions were made? Who was excluded? What does this number actually tell us — and what does it not tell us?