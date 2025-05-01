Tourism Society Disturbing Questions About Leading With Ethics for UN-Tourism

The current UN-Tourism Secretary General’s electoral strategy raises a disturbing question: Is it ethically acceptable for the leader of an international organization to use institutional resources and official events to reinforce his re-election campaign? The Executive Council’s decision in May will not only define leadership but also set a precedent on the ethical limits of management in multilateral organizations.

Vanessa Theuriau, an author and influencer for the Tourism Society, summarizes the dilemma that has poisoned UN-Tourism for the last two elections. The Tourism Society is where individuals from across tourism come together (online and offline) for discussion, debate, sharing of views and knowledge, and networking.

eTurboNews’ extensive reporting on UN Tourism matters over 8 years finally woke up those who appeared to have been in a deep sleep of ignorance, except for some, such as Bulgaria, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Argentina, and Georgia, …

Tourism Society speaks out against the UN Tourism Secretary General.

In her excellent article, Vanessa Theuriau writes for the Tourism Society and summarizes the dilemma this Madrid-based organization is causing the world, all because of one man:

The re-election of Zurab Pololikashvili as head of the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) has generated a growing international controversy, especially around the intensive use of official travel and the recognition of various political, sports, and business personalities in promoting his candidacy.

In recent months, the secretary general’s agenda seems to have been carefully designed to coincide with countries whose representatives make up the influential Executive Council. This key body will decide between May 28 and 30 on his continuity at the head of the organization.

Since the end of 2024, Pololikashvili has notably increased his international travels, including his participation in high-profile events held in countries with decisive weight in the election.

The China Example

His presence in China during the Global Tourism Economic Forum (GTEF 2024) in Macau was particularly significant among them. There, in addition to launching messages about the recovery of global tourism, he held private meetings with senior Chinese officials and business leaders, which analysts interpret as a key diplomatic maneuver to secure the political backing of one of the main powers represented on the Executive Council.

FITUR

A similar pattern was observed during his presence at the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) in Madrid, where he not only led the celebration of the 50th anniversary of UN Tourism, but also announced the opening of a new institutional headquarters in front of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Although it was presented as an institutional advance, some sectors interpreted it as a symbolic gesture aimed at gaining the support of the Spanish government, which was historically influential within the organization.

Strategic Visits to take advantage of Africa

To the agenda of strategic visits of the current secretary general of the UN Tourism is now added an intense diplomatic offensive on the African continent. In March 2025, Zurab Pololikashvili visited Morocco, South Africa, Tanzania, Ghana, and other African countries, which, coincidentally, have the right to vote in the Executive Council to be held in May. In all cases, the common denominator has been the meeting with Ministers of Tourism and senior government officials, to whom he has promised future actions that, according to different sources, lack technical support and, above all, economic viability, in a context marked by the deep financial crisis that the organization is going through.

These visits have been interpreted as part of a strategy to secure support among African countries with voting rights on the Executive Council, whose influence could be key in the May election.

The African Pattern works in other countries.

The Secretary General has also intensified his international agenda with trips to China, Japan, Lithuania, Georgia, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Uzbekistan, and other countries with the same pattern as the one used in Africa.

Argentina and Brazil

In the coming weeks, he plans to travel to Argentina and again to Brazil, where he is the current chairman of the executive council, as well as to other Latin American countries. On his visit to Argentina, he will be accompanied by the regional director for the Americas, the Argentine Gustavo Santos, a central figure in his strategy to strengthen support in the region.

At the same time, the frequent appearances of public figures with controversial profiles at events organized or sponsored by UN Tourism have generated criticism. In particular, the former Prime Minister of Spain, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, at recent institutional events has attracted attention. Zapatero is widely known for his closeness to and defense of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his political system.

This has generated concern in sectors that question the type of references with which the organization is publicly associated. Some analysts have interpreted their presence as an attempt to appeal to specific audiences within Latin America, a key region in the balance of power within the Executive Council.

Using prominent personalities

The constant inclusion of political, business, sports, and cultural personalities in official events has generated suspicions about an instrumental use of UN Tourism’s institutional visibility to project the image of the current Secretary General. Although these figures are presented as ambassadors or allies of tourism, their participation in strategically scheduled events, just before crucial decisions, casts doubt on the organization’s neutrality.

These actions have raised concerns about using institutional resources to promote their candidacy. Various analysts and players in the tourism sector have warned that these practices could contravene the principles of ethics and impartiality that should govern the actions of any United Nations agency.

The pattern of behavior observed—with official trips concentrated in countries with direct influence in the electoral process—raises doubts as to whether the organization is being used as a personal platform. This could seriously affect the perception of UN Tourism as an impartial entity serving global tourism interests rather than a particular agenda.

How will the UN-Tourism Executive Council respond?

As the election approaches, expectations are growing regarding how the Executive Council will respond to these criticisms. Not only is Zurab Pololikashvili’s continuity at stake, but also the credibility, legitimacy, and transparency of UN Tourism as an international organization committed to universal principles of good governance.

Is this all Ethical?

In this context, the current Secretary General’s electoral strategy leaves open a disturbing question: Is it ethically acceptable for the leader of an international organization to use institutional resources and official events to reinforce his re-election campaign? The decision of the Executive Council in May will not only define leadership but also set a precedent on the ethical limits of management in multilateral organizations.

… Manipulations are going on in Bulgaria

H.E. Miroslav Borshosh, Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister, was promised a wine tourism event next year by the UN Tourism Secretary General, who is campaigning in Bulgaria using UN resources and money to afford this.

Surprisingly, this EU country, which was just allowed to join the Schengen region, is putting itself in the spotlight of shame for going along with a corrupt Zurab Pololikashvil. This is despite the fact that European ethical regulations would not allow a third-term election of a UN agency top position, and with someone who is using public money to campaign.