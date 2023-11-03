Tourism Seychelles to Charm Visitors From All Corners of the World at WTM 2023

The highly anticipated global tourism event will take place at London’s ExCeL Exhibition Centre from today, Monday, November 6, to Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

A large delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, will be attending the 43rd edition of the renowned business-to-business travel & tourism show for worldwide travel experts.

The group will also include Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing, Ms. Karen Confait, Tourism Seychelles’ Director for the United Kingdom (UK) market, Ms. Winnie Eliza Marketing Executive, and Ms. Sandra Bonnelame Officer from the Creative and Content Management unit both from the Tourism Seychelles headquarters.

In her anticipation of the upcoming event, Mrs. Willemin eloquently expressed, “As we embark on the journey towards a prosperous 2024, we find ourselves on a quest to continually enhance our standing within the industry.”

“Our main mission is to expand our global market presence.”

“Despite the myriad challenges confronting our sector and the unrelenting competition from international counterparts, our aspirations in the days ahead revolve around strengthening our existing trade partnerships and forging new alliances.”

Participants will have the chance to interact with potential customers and have business-to-business meetings with international buyers throughout the course of the three-day event.

The Tourism Seychelles delegation will be joined by 11 partners representing the local travel trade including a representative of the Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association, Creole Travel Services, Mason’s Travel, 7° South, STORY Seychelles, Hilton Seychelles Hotels, Kempinski Seychelles, Laila – A Tribute Portfolio Resort, Savoy Seychelles Resort & Spa, Hotel, Hotel L’Archipel and Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas.