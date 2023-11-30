Tourism Seychelles Successfully Expands Reach at Qatar Travel Mart 2023

The Seychelles delegation, led by Mrs. Stephanie Lablache, Market Manager for the Middle East and India, participated to foster connections and promote Seychelles as a premier travel destination in Qatar.

Qatar Travel Mart, renowned for gathering the world’s top destinations and unveiling the latest trends in various tourism sectors, provided a strategic platform for Tourism Seychelles. The event encompassed Sports, MICE, Business, Cultural, Leisure, Luxury, Medical, and Halal tourism, bringing together key entities, such as Destination Management Companies (DMCs), Tour Operators, Travel Agencies, Travel Technology Companies, Associations, and Tourism Boards, both local and international.

In recognition of the growing importance of forging global connections in the travel and tourism industry, Tourism Seychelles viewed the sales call and QTM as an opportunity to create new alliances, explore fresh prospects, and rekindle existing relationships.

Notably, the fair provided an excellent networking opportunity, fostering partnerships and laying the groundwork for future collaborations. The trip also marked Tourism Seychelles’ inaugural participation in the fair, and the positive response from the participating trade reflects the success of the endeavor.

Representatives from Seychelles, including Mrs. Kathleen Payet from Silverpearl, Mrs. Dorina Verlaque from 7° South, and Mrs. Amanda Lang from Hilton, actively engaged in fruitful discussions at the fair. Emphasis was placed on enhancing awareness about Seychelles’ connectivity, particularly with Qatar Airways operating daily flights to Seychelles.

As part of the engagement, Tourism Seychelles met with Qatar TV news, exploring potential collaborations, and expressing hope for a reciprocal barter exchange that would further boost awareness about Seychelles in the Qatari market.

The success of the event is anticipated to contribute significantly to increased visitor arrivals, particularly with Qatar Airways, one of the three Middle Eastern carriers crucial for Seychelles, playing a pivotal role in connecting Seychelles with its main market in Europe.

Earlier this year, Tourism Seychelles made a significant mark on the Qatari tourism landscape with the participation of Director General for Destination Marketing, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, and Mrs. Stephanie Lablache at sales calls.

Building on this success and maintaining its commitment to expanding its global footprint, Tourism Seychelles’ participation in Qatar Travel Mart 2023 underscores its dedication to fostering international partnerships and promoting Seychelles as a must-visit destination.