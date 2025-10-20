Tourism Seychelles Strengthens Regional Sustainability Through Tree-Planting Partnership

Tourism Seychelles has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable tourism through a tree-planting partnership that has contributed over 2,000 trees to vital restoration projects in Senegal and Mali. Developed in collaboration with Tripadvisor Ad Express and Dots.eco, the initiative is part of the destination’s wider efforts to merge global marketing with meaningful environmental action.

The programme linked promotional campaigns for Seychelles on Tripadvisor directly to reforestation: every few dollars spent on advertising generated the planting of a tree in either Senegal or Mali. This innovative model not only boosted the visibility of Seychelles as a premier travel destination but also created tangible environmental and social impact.



“As destinations around the world seek to balance growth with environmental responsibility, we’re proud to see the Seychelles leading by example through its use of Tripadvisor’s Ad Express sustainability offering,” said Steven Paganelli, CDME, Global VP, Media & Partnerships at Tripadvisor. “By planting a tree for every dollar invested in its advertising campaign, the Seychelles is not only promoting its natural beauty but actively preserving it. This forward-thinking approach demonstrates how prioritizing sustainability today helps ensure that the incredible experiences travelers seek remain vibrant and protected for generations to come.”

In Senegal, 1,998 trees were planted across three regions to restore landscapes degraded by peanut monoculture. This effort supports a wider mission to convert 30,000 hectares into sustainable agroforestry systems, enhancing biodiversity while strengthening local livelihoods through resilient agricultural practices.

In Mali, 100 trees were planted in the Kayes and Koulikoro regions as part of a long-term forest garden project led by Trees for the Future. Integrated into the Great Green Wall initiative, the project addresses desertification and empowers rural communities by developing sustainable landscapes that will endure for generations.

Tourism Seychelles has long been a regional pioneer of sustainability, leveraging its experience as a small island nation highly vulnerable to climate change and rising sea levels. By supporting restoration initiatives beyond its borders, Seychelles demonstrates its belief in collective regional resilience and the role of tourism in driving positive environmental outcomes.

“This collaboration goes beyond destination promotion; it reflects the kind of positive impact we want tourism to have,” said Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing at Tourism Seychelles. “Seychelles is proud to be an example and to bring forward our expertise, sharing knowledge and initiatives with other members of the region. Climate Change affects many countries, including ours, and through sustainable tourism and partnerships like this, we are striving to ameliorate the situation. Tourism in Seychelles depends on a delicate balance with sustainability, and these efforts reinforce our responsibility to protect both our natural heritage and the wider environment.”

The tree-planting partnership forms part of the Sustainable Seychelles campaign, which champions responsible travel and environmental stewardship. Each tree planted is certified, ensuring transparency and accountability while reinforcing Seychelles’ reputation as a destination where tourism and sustainability go hand in hand.