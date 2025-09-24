Tourism Seychelles participated in the third edition of GlobeMeets, an international B2B networking event, held on September 11-12, 2025, at Rixos Tersane Istanbul in Turkey.

Organized by GlobeMeets International in partnership with TURSAB – the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies – the event provides a vital platform for emerging destinations and tourism companies to engage with the Turkish market.

Represented by Mrs. Amia Jovanovic-Desir, Manager for the Turkish Market, Tourism Seychelles aimed to enhance the destination’s visibility and strengthen brand awareness among Turkish travel professionals.

Over the course of the two-day event, Tourism Seychelles conducted more than 45 one-on-one meetings with buyers. It received additional direct inquiries, showcasing the islands’ appeal and fostering new business connections.

Speaking about the event, Mrs. Jovanovic-Desir highlighted the growing interest in Seychelles among Turkish travel professionals. She noted that while there is room to raise awareness about the destination, connectivity is well-supported by existing airlines, providing strong opportunities for future travel growth.

Tourism Seychelles highlighted the diverse experiences available across the islands, including diving, nature trails, family activities, deep-sea fishing, honeymoons, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events). A destination video showcase during a networking break further enhanced visibility, capturing the attention of a wider audience.

Reflecting on the outcomes, Mrs. Jovanovic-Desir emphasized the importance of maintaining continuous engagement in the Turkish market through targeted social media campaigns and invitations to influencers, journalists, and trade representatives to experience Seychelles firsthand.

Home – Tourism Seychelles Official site for the Seychelles Tourism Department

“This ongoing visibility is key to shifting perceptions and positioning Seychelles more firmly within the Turkish travel market,” she added.

The 2025 edition of GlobeMeets recorded a 20% growth in participation compared to the previous year, bringing together over 200 exhibitors and more than 800 trade buyers from Turkey and neighbouring countries, including Greece, Croatia, France, Germany, and the UK.

About Tourism Seychelles

Tourism Seychelles is the official destination marketing organisation for the Seychelles Islands. Committed to showcasing the islands’ unique natural beauty, cultural heritage, and luxurious experiences, Tourism Seychelles plays a pivotal role in promoting Seychelles as a premier travel destination worldwide.