Tourism Seychelles Strengthens Presence at Italy’s Leading Tourism Fairs

Tourism Seychelles has reaffirmed its strong presence in the Italian market with a successful participation at the 62nd edition of TTG Travel Experience, held in Rimini from 8–10 October 2025.

The fair, which gathered 75 international destinations, 2,700 exhibitors, and over 1,000 qualified buyers under the theme “Awake to a New Era,” provided Tourism Seychelles with a strategic platform to highlight the destination’s evolving approach to sustainable and experiential travel,a theme increasingly resonating with Italian visitors.

The Seychelles delegation was led by Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing, accompanied by Mrs. Danielle Di Gianvito (Italy Marketing Representative), Mrs. Eleonora David (Digital Marketing Manager, Italy), and Mrs. Yasmine Pocetti (Marketing Executive).

They were joined by partners from the Seychelles tourism trade, including Mrs. Amy Michel Porter (Product & Sales Manager, Mason’s Travel); Ms. Shamita Palit (Sales Consultant, Le Duc de Praslin); Ms. Chloe Morin (Sales & Marketing Executive) and Mr. Lorenzo Sironi (Representative, 7° South); Mr. Eric Zanconato (Representative, Connect Seychelles); Mrs. Normandy Mendoza Salabao (Head of Sales & Marketing) and Mr. Donato Gastaldello(Representative, Creole Travel Services); Mr. Ferruccio Tirone (Sales Manager Europe, Paradise Sun Hotel / Anantara Maia / Avani+ Seychelles); and Mrs. Beatriz Alarcon (Sales Manager Raffles Seychelles).

During the fair, Tourism Seychelles also spotlighted several of its flagship national programmes: Sustainable Seychelles, which promotes responsible tourism practices; Creole Rendez-Vous, a brand celebrating Seychelles’ rich Creole culture and heritage; the Classification and Grading Programme, designed to elevate accommodation standards; and the Lospitalite Lafyerte Sesel Service Excellence Programme, which reinforces service quality and Seychellois pride across the hospitality industry. Together, these initiatives demonstrate Seychelles’ holistic approach to tourism development, blending sustainability, authenticity, and community empowerment.

Throughout the three-day event, Seychelles attracted intense media interest, featuring in several leading Italian trade publications. Coverage highlighted new property openings, renovations, and significant events such as the Seychelles Nature Trail and Seychelles Sailing Challenge, positioning the destination as both dynamic and environmentally conscious.

With over 17,000 visitor arrivals from Italy recorded by the end of September 2025, a 21% increase compared to the same period in 2024, Italy remains Seychelles’ fourth–largest source market. The growth reflects a sustained appetite among Italian travellers for authentic, nature-focused, and sustainable island experiences.

Commenting on the strong performance, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing, stated:

“These figures highlight the evergreen interest of Italian travellers in our islands. Seychelles continues to evolve in response to a new generation of visitors seeking sustainable and authentic experiences. TTG Travel Experience provided an excellent opportunity to strengthen our partnerships and reinforce Seychelles’ presence in one of our most dynamic European markets.”

Mrs.. Amy Michel Porter, Product & Sales Manager at Mason’s Travel, noted:

“TTG remains a productive trade fairs for the Italian market. The enthusiasm we experienced this year was remarkable. Travel professionals are increasingly drawn to the Seychelles for its balance of luxury, sustainability, and culture. Our meetings were not just about business but about reigniting the emotional connection travellers have with our destination.”

Ms. Shamita Palit, Sales Consultant at Le Duc de Praslin, added:

“This fair provided the perfect platform to showcase the genuine warmth and charm of Seychelles’ hospitality. Italian partners are seeking destinations that align with travellers’ desire for responsible tourism, and Seychelles fits that perfectly. We received extremely positive feedback, which reaffirms Italy’s importance as a key market.”

The successful participation at TTG Travel Experience marks another step in Tourism Seychelles’ ongoing strategy to deepen its footprint in key European markets. The destination’s integrated promotion of sustainability and service excellence from Sustainable Seychelles to Lospitalite Lafyerte Sesel underscores its commitment to creating a high-value, community-driven tourism model that benefits both visitors and locals.