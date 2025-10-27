Tourism Seychelles Sparks Growing Interest from Asian Markets at ITB Asia 2025

Tourism Seychelles made a strong impact at ITB Asia 2025, one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel trade exhibitions, held from 15th to 17th October 2025 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore.

Represented by Mrs. Amia Jovanovic-Desir, Manager for South Asia, Australasia, Israel, and Turkey, and Mrs. Saida Mussard, Marketing Executive, Tourism Seychelles, actively engaged with key travel professionals, MICE planners, and tour operators across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Seychelles team conducted over 60 scheduled meetings and welcomed 140 walk-in visitors, many of whom expressed keen interest in featuring Seychelles as an emerging destination, particularly within the growing MICE segment.

The event recorded over 60,000 business appointments, marking a 35% increase from the previous year, and hosted 1,500 qualified buyers from across Asia and beyond.

Reflecting on Seychelles’ participation, Mrs. Amia Jovanovic-Desir noted:

“There is significant potential to be tapped from the Southeast Asian region. Continuous visibility through trade engagement, social media promotion, familiarisation trips, and targeted media outreach will be key to increasing Seychelles’ presence and appeal in these markets.”

The Seychelles stand, adorned with striking imagery of the islands’ granite boulders, pristine beaches, and the iconic Coco de Mer, drew strong attention from visitors seeking authentic and sustainable island experiences.

Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing, emphasised the strategic importance of ITB Asia for Seychelles:

“ITB Asia continues to offer valuable exposure and networking opportunities in a region with growth potential. Strengthening our visibility and partnerships here is vital to expanding Seychelles’ footprint in Asia and attracting new traveller segments.”

Tourism Seychelles’ participation at ITB Asia 2025 underscores its ongoing commitment to enhancing destination visibility, forging new trade partnerships, and positioning Seychelles as a premier sustainable and high-value destination for Asian and Australasian travellers.