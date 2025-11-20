Tourism Seychelles Showcases Strategy and Growth Plans at Exclusive UAE Power Breakfast

Tourism Seychelles’ office in the Middle East successfully hosted an exclusive Power Breakfast at the Pullman Hotel, Dubai, bringing together key figures from the UAE’s travel trade to discuss destination updates, market strategies, and growth opportunities.

This high-level, invitation-only event gathered 24 senior travel industry professionals, including CEOs, product and holiday managers, and top decision-makers from leading travel companies actively promoting Seychelles in the region. Many of the attendees have previously visited the islands themselves, lending the discussions a deeper level of insight and showcasing a strong foundation of existing familiarity and enthusiasm for the destination.

The session was led by Ahmed Fathallah, Tourism Seychelles’ Middle East Representative, who presented the latest visitor arrival trends, shared forward-looking strategies, and outlined new developments designed to enhance the visitor experience and sustain growth from the UAE and broader GCC region.

During his speech, Mr Fathallah noted, “The GCC region has recorded an increase of 16% in visitor numbers during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024,” underlining the positive momentum and growing interest in Seychelles as a preferred destination.

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The event also emphasised Tourism Seychelles’ ongoing commitment to supporting its trade partners and cultivating long-term collaboration.

Organised in partnership with TravTalk Middle East, a respected travel media platform in the region, the initiative ensured broad industry reach and a professionally delivered experience. This approach reflects Tourism Seychelles’ focus on meaningful, targeted engagement with the trade, and its strategy to align with platforms that provide credibility, efficiency, and lasting visibility.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this engagement,” said Mr Fathallah. “The turnout exceeded expectations and demonstrated the strong interest and commitment of our partners in the UAE market. It was particularly encouraging to see that many of the attendees are already well acquainted with Seychelles, which allows us to deepen those relationships and work on more tailored promotional initiatives. We remain committed to empowering our travel trade partners with the latest insights and tools they need to grow Seychelles as a preferred destination in the region.”

With several airlines offering direct connectivity from the UAE to Seychelles, the islands remain one of the most accessible Indian Ocean destinations. Through such strategic gatherings, Tourism Seychelles continues to prioritise collaboration, knowledge sharing, and long-term investment in the Middle East market.