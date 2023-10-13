Seychelles Travel Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN Government News Meeting and Incentive Travel News Update Press Release Saudi Arabia Travel Tourism

Tourism Seychelles Presence at Kingdom Business & Luxury Travel Congress

1 day ago
by Linda Hohnholz
Seychelles, Tourism Seychelles Presence at Kingdom Business & Luxury Travel Congress
image courtesy of Seychelles Dept. of Tourism
Written by Linda Hohnholz

Participating in the Kingdom Business & Luxury Travel (KBLT) Congress in Saudi Arabia was a significant opportunity for Tourism Seychelles Middle East.

The congress, held at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention on September 25-26, 2023, served as a closed-door platform to connect the global travel and tourism industry with Saudi Arabian buyers.

KBLT Congress facilitated partnerships by connecting global suppliers of the travel and tourism industry, such as Hotels & Resorts, Destinations, Concierge Companies, Cruise Liners, Airlines, and Air Charter Companies and other Travel Solution Companies from across the world, with handpicked decision-makers for Outbound Corporate, Business and Luxury Travel from across the Kingdom.

Mr. Ahmed Fathallah, the Tourism Seychelles Middle East representative, expressed his excitement at meeting trade partners actively selling Seychelles. “This recognition shows that our efforts to promote the destination have been recognized and appreciated.”

“Our participation in the KBLT Congress has helped us to pave the way for new business opportunities with our Saudi partners.”

“We had the opportunity to engage with industry professionals, seek innovative partnership opportunities, and showcase what Seychelles has to offer as an appealing vacation destination.”

The congress provided an excellent platform for the representatives of Tourism Seychelles in the Middle East to reinforce existing relationships and forge new ties in the Saudi Arabian Region in with the objective of increasing demand for the island destination from Saudi Arabia.

