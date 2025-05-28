Tourism Seychelles Makes Inaugural Debut at IMEX Frankfurt 2025

Tourism Seychelles marked a strategic step forward in its global MICE marketing efforts with its first-ever participation in IMEX Frankfurt, held from May 20-22, 2025, at Messe Frankfurt, one of Europe’s largest and most prestigious exhibition venues.

Current premium viewers: 29

Recognized as Europe’s leading trade show for the global meetings, incentives, conferences, and events (MICE) industry, IMEX Frankfurt gathered over 4,000 international meeting planners and nearly 3,000 exhibitors from across the globe. The event provided a key platform for building strategic partnerships, sharing industry knowledge, and creating impactful business opportunities.

Tourism Seychelles, in collaboration with Eden Bleu Hotel, used the opportunity to showcase the destination’s latest developments, MICE infrastructure, and cultural highlights. The delegation engaged with event organizers, corporate travel professionals, and incentive travel planners in search of fresh and unique destinations for future events.

The show also saw increased participation from Asia and Africa—regions that continue to show growing interest in Seychelles as a premium event destination. With a record number of over 67,000 pre-scheduled meetings and a 10% increase in one-to-one business engagements compared to the previous year, the 2025 edition was the largest yet in terms of floor space and activity.

The 21st edition of IMEX Frankfurt not only confirmed the resilience of the global events sector but also reinforced Seychelles’ relevance and appeal within it.

Following the success of its first participation, Tourism Seychelles is planning to return in 2026.

This will reinforce its commitment to developing the MICE segment and promoting Seychelles as a world-class destination for both leisure and business events.

Tourism Seychelles

Tourism Seychelles is the official destination marketing organization for the Seychelles Islands. Committed to showcasing the islands’ unique natural beauty, cultural heritage, and luxurious experiences, Tourism Seychelles plays a pivotal role in promoting Seychelles as a premier travel destination worldwide.