Tourism Seychelles Intensifies Its Presence In Saudi Arabia

Present at the newly developed Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre (RICEC), Tourism Seychelles representative office in the Middle East showcased the destination at the 12th Edition of the Riyadh Travel Fair held from May 22 to May 24, 2022.



An inescapable event of the tourism calendar in Saudi Arabia, the Riyadh travel fair was attended by approximately 30,000 visitors and 314 exhibitors including companies and destinations, an ideal platform to promote Seychelles as a holiday destination to Saudi Arabian trade partners and the Creole experience to potential visitors.



Throughout the 3-day event, the Seychelles team interacted directly with hotels, airlines, destination management companies, and travel agents across the globe.



A feast for the eyes, the Seychelles stand was wrapped with captivating photos exhibiting the beauty and wonders of the island. During the meetings, the team introduced the destination, while taking the opportunity to expound on the Creole culture and its heritage with partners and clients.



The Tourism Seychelles representative for Middle East, Mr Ahmed Fathallah stated that the participation of the destination at the event was a successful one and the team has established excellent connections that will pave the way for more profitable and sustainable collaborations for the destination.



“Indeed, we are thrilled by the outcome of this 12th edition of the Riyadh Travel Fair. It has been 2 years since the last fair and finally it came back bigger and better than ever before. Now that the travel and tourism industry is recovering and is gaining its confidence back, we are hoping and anticipating to surpass last year’s visitor arrivals by promoting Seychelles Island as a safe, sustainable, and remarkable destination”, said Mr Fathallah.



After the destination’s successful participation at the 12th Edition of the Riyadh Travel Fair, Seychelles will be visible again in the Saudi Arabia with the official mission of the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde scheduled from May 29th to 31st, 2022. He will attend a series of strategic meetings with the tourism industry partners in addition to the media collaborators. Minister Radegonde be accompanied by the Director-General for Destination Marketing Mrs Bernadette Willemin and the Tourism Seychelles representative Mr Ahmed Fathallah.