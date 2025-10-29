Tourism Seychelles Hosts Middle East Mega Fam Trip Showcasing the Islands’ Beauty and Culture

Tourism Seychelles has wrapped up a highly successful Middle East Mega Familiarisation Trip, held from October 25th to 28th, 2025, welcoming 30 top travel professionals from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

The initiative aimed to deepen trade relations and inspire stronger destination promotion across one of Seychelles’ fastest-growing tourism markets.



The four-day trip, led by Mr Ahmed Fathallah, Tourism Seychelles’ representative in the GCC, formed part of the organisation’s ongoing strategy to enhance destination awareness and expand sales potential within the Middle East.

5/



To kick off the visit, Tourism Seychelles hosted a networking and welcome evening at Avani+ Resort, bringing together local trade partners in a relaxed, festive atmosphere. Coinciding with the Creole Festival, the event offered the perfect cultural immersion, featuring a traditional Creole buffet, dance performances, and vibrant island music celebrating Seychelles’ rich heritage.

Seychelles Travel – Official Tourism Website of the Seychelles Be inspired. Experience all that the Seychelles Islands has to offer from our pristine waters, to our exquisite flora and fauna.



Addressing guests during the evening, Mrs Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary for Tourism, highlighted the importance of such initiatives in fostering meaningful global partnerships.

“We are delighted to welcome our valued travel partners from the GCC region to experience Seychelles firsthand. This mega FAM trip is an important opportunity to showcase our islands while strengthening the relationships that continue to drive tourism to our shores.

Travel trade professionals remain highly influential in shaping travellers’ choices — particularly in this part of the world — and their first-hand experience of Seychelles will be invaluable in inspiring more visitors to discover our islands. The GCC is a key market for us, and we deeply value the strong partnerships that continue to support our tourism growth and visibility in the region.”

Throughout their stay, the group explored Mahé’s top attractions, including a reef safari excursion, visits to Victoria’s markets and cultural landmarks, and site inspections at some of Seychelles’ most distinguished properties—among them Avani+, Savoy Seychelles Resort & Spa, Canopy by Hilton, Kempinski Seychelles Resort, Constance Ephelia, STORY Seychelles, L’Escale Resort Marina & Spa, and the newly opened Garden Hills Hotel.



Reflecting on the initiative, Mr Ahmed Fathallah emphasised that the Mega Fam Trip was crafted to give travel professionals an authentic, firsthand perspective of the destination.

“Seeing is believing, and this trip allows our partners to experience the diversity Seychelles offers,” he said. “From luxury resorts to family-friendly stays and boutique hideaways, Seychelles caters to every traveller profile. I am confident our partners will return home inspired and ready to promote the islands with renewed enthusiasm.”



The Mega Fam Trip reaffirms Tourism Seychelles’ ongoing commitment to strengthening its footprint in the GCC region and positioning Seychelles as a versatile, culturally rich, and accessible destination for travellers from all walks of life.