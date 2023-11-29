Tourism Seychelles Hosts Inaugural Experience Seychelles Mega Fam Event

This landmark event, a pivotal part of the 2023 marketing strategy, aims to bolster Seychelles‘ global visibility and awareness as a versatile and captivating tourist destination.

Scheduled to take place from November 29 to December 2, 2023, the Experience Seychelles Mega Fam event has attracted 65 distinguished travel agencies and press partners from around the world. The participating delegates, arriving on Emirates, Qatar, Turkish, and Aeroflot flights, were warmly greeted upon landing at the Seychelles International Airport of Pointe Larue on November 29 by Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, the Director General for Destination Marketing, along with her team and representatives of Mason’s Travel, Creole Travel Services and 7° South .

The Director General expressed her satisfaction, stating, “It is a first for our destination, and we are elated that we are ending the year on such a high note. Our return on investment in this project will include great publicity in our various markets. This marketing effort is to give first-hand experience and information about our destination to travel agencies, helping them to market and promote it more successfully to their clients.”

The four-day itinerary includes a welcome reception, a two-day experiential tour, and a cultural soiree, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of Seychelles. The Constance Ephelia Resort will serve as the accommodation host venue for the event, where a welcoming cocktail was organized in the presence of the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis.

In addition to this groundbreaking event, Tourism Seychelles has already hosted over 90 familiarization trips and more than 85 press trips in 2023, reinforcing its commitment to promoting Seychelles as a premier tourist destination.

The Experience Seychelles Mega Fam event has received significant support from local partners, including three prominent hotel properties – Constance Hotels & Resorts, Constance Ephelia Resorts, Hilton Seychelles, and Laïla, Seychelles, a Tribute Portfolio Resort. Furthermore, four Destination Management Companies, namely Creole Travel Services, Masons Travels, 7 Degree South, and Summer Rain Tours, are actively participating as partners.

Air Seychelles, the national airline, along with Seychelles Breweries and Trois Freres Distillery, are also contributing to the success of the mega event.