Tourism Seychelles Hosts Familiarisation Trip Showcasing CREOLE Rendezvous Experiences

An effort to provide local tourism and industry partners with first-hand experience of the authentic, culture-rich, and sustainability-focused products Seychelles has to offer, Tourism Seychelles successfully hosted a full-day local familiarisation (FAM) trip on Tuesday, 8th October 2024.

The FAM trip showcased a curated selection of experiences under the growing CREOLE Rendezvous brand, developed to highlight the country’s cultural and heritage-based tourism offerings beyond its world-renowned beaches.

The initiative aimed to familiarise key local tourism stakeholders, including Destination Management Companies (DMCs) and media representatives, with authentic cultural and sustainable experiences being developed across the islands.

The itinerary featured a selection of immersive community tourism experiences that reflect the essence of the CREOLE Rendezvous brand. Participants explored:

Egbert Marday Studio – A cultural immersion into local artistry.

HH Farm, Val d’Endor – Offering trail walks and traditional galet cassava biscuit-making demonstrations, along with tastings of locally made teas, jams, and juices.

Chez Batista – Hosted lunch featuring Creole cuisine in a coastal setting.

The Organic Fruit & Garden Trail, Baie Lazare – An eco-friendly experience highlighting fruit cultivation, biodiversity, and educational walking trails.

Maison Marengo – Closing the day with cocktails and an island-style cultural gathering.



The trip welcomed representatives from notable tourism businesses, including Mason’s Travel, Zil L’Abondance Tour Seychelles, Mahé Coast Tour, Johnny’s Tour Guiding and Trail, Luxury Travel, Vision Voyages, Holidays Seychelles, 7° South, and Creole Travel Services. Members of the local media, including the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Today in Seychelles, and Seychelles Nation, also participated, ensuring widespread visibility for the initiative.

The day ended with an address by Mrs Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary for Tourism, during the closing cocktail event at Maison Marengo. In her speech, she emphasised the long-term vision and strategic investment behind the CREOLE Rendezvous programme:

“Since 2021, we’ve been working diligently to develop authentic, community-led experiences that can diversify our tourism offering beyond the beach. Out of over 100 plus identified opportunities across the islands, we’ve successfully developed 49, and 30 of these are now featured on our website. These are real, bookable experiences, created in collaboration with the local community and our various partners .”

Mrs Francis highlighted that the programme supports local entrepreneurs through hands-on assistance and marketing support, including professional content creation, blog features, newsletters, and exposure through international tourism representatives.

“The trend among travellers is shifting. They want meaningful, hands-on experiences. Our CREOLE Rendezvous brand responds to that demand while ensuring the essence of Seychelles is preserved and shared. These activities are not just for sunny days; they offer excellent alternatives for rainy days too, enhancing the overall visitor experience.”

She further shared that the department is exploring the expansion of activities, such as cooking classes, which are already successful on islands like La Digue, with the aim of encouraging longer stays and repeat visits.

“We hope these efforts not only enrich the visitor experience but also contribute to higher repeat rates and increased engagement with our culture. Thank you for being part of this journey and for supporting the future of community tourism in Seychelles.”

The Tourism Department extends its gratitude to all participants and contributors for their continued collaboration in shaping a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable tourism future for Seychelles.