Tourism Seychelles heads to World Travel Market London

Seychelles is being represented at World Travel Market London, which runs from November 7-9, 2022, at the ExCeL Exhibition Centre in London.

The 43rd edition of the prominent Business-to-Business travel & tourism exhibition for International Travel professionals will see the participation of a strong delegation headed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde.

The delegation will also be composed of the director general for Destination Marketing at Tourism Seychelles, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Tourism Seychelles’ director for the United Kingdom (UK) market, Ms. Karen Confait and the senior officer from Tourism Seychelles headquarters, Mrs. Lizanne Moncherry.

The Tourism Seychelles delegation will be joined by representatives of the local travel trade, including representatives from Creole Travel Services; Mason’s Travel; 7° South; STORY Seychelles; Hilton Seychelles Hotels; Kempinski Seychelles; Laila – A Tribute Portfolio Resort, and Variety Cruises.

Speaking ahead of the event, Tourism Seychelles’ Director General for Marketing, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, stressed the importance of the destination’s participation at the event to keep Seychelles in the limelight not only on the UK market but also internationally as WTM attracts trade participants from different corners of the world.

“The UK is part of the top ten markets for Seychelles.”

“We have recorded some 18,431 visitors from the region until 30th October of this year. Our participation in the WTM this November is aimed at reinforcing our presence on the market to ensure we keep up the momentum. We are conscious of two elements: on the one hand, the purchasing power of our potential visitors is decreasing every day, impacted by inflation worldwide, and secondly, our competitors around the world remain fierce. We need to strike while the iron is hot, and our aim for the coming days would be to strengthen our trade relationship with our partners on the market, to build new partnerships and continuously find ways to remain relevant on the market,” said Mrs. Willemin.

During the three-day event, participants will have the opportunity to hold their business-to-business meetings with international buyers while engaging with potential buyers.

Ahead of the prestigious event, the Director General for Marketing and the Director for the market held several events with trade partners in London.

