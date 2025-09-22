Building on its growing footprint in the Turkish market, Tourism Seychelles successfully hosted a dedicated destination workshop in Ankara following its participation at the GlobeMeets Fair in Istanbul.

The workshop brought together leading travel trade partners to deepen their understanding of Seychelles’ diverse tourism offerings while expanding the destination’s visibility and reach in Turkey.

The initiative was spearheaded by Mrs. Amia Jovanovic-Desir, Manager for the Turkish market at Tourism Seychelles, and featured key collaborators including Ms. Dorina Verlaque ( 7° South); Mr. Yusuf Demir (Turkish Airlines); Mr. Okan Cedetas (Qatar Airways); Mrs. Gamze Basol (Eren-Constance Hotels & Resorts); and Ms. Berfu Karatas (Oria Luxe, a Turkish-based partner of Tourism Seychelles).

The workshop showcased Seychelles’ wide-ranging accommodation options from charming guesthouses and self-catering stays to world-renowned luxury brands, highlighting the islands’ appeal for island-hopping, pristine beaches, rich biodiversity, and cultural experiences. Participants also gained valuable insights from partner presentations, with Ms. Verlaque sharing updates from the 7° South portfolio, while representatives from Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Constance Hotels & Resorts, and Oria Luxe outlined their latest products and services.

A key highlight was when Mr. Yusuf Demir announced that Turkish Airlines would operate four weekly flights to Seychelles between November 2025 and March 2026, a development warmly welcomed by the trade as a major boost for connectivity and tourism between the two countries.

Beyond the formal programme, the workshop celebrated the spirit of Seychelles with engaging cultural moments. Attendees enjoyed destination videos and a taste of the islands through traditional rum sampling, offering them an authentic glimpse into Seychelles’ heritage. Guests also received brochures, branded gifts, and promotional materials to support their efforts in showcasing the islands to clients.

Reflecting on the event, Mrs. Amia Jovanovic-Desir described the workshop as an important platform for collaboration:

“This initiative has reinforced our ties with travel agencies, airline partners, and hospitality providers in Turkey. The strong interest shown in joint promotions and collaborative projects signals great potential to elevate Seychelles’ profile in this market further.” She added, “The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Our trade partners have told us they now feel better equipped to sell Seychelles. With continued education and engagement, we are confident that more Turkish travellers will be inspired to choose our islands.”

Mrs. Jovanovic-Desir also expressed her gratitude to Ms. Dorina Verlaque, Sales Executive at 7° South, for her significant contribution to the workshop.

The successful event once again underlined Tourism Seychelles’ commitment to building strong industry relationships and raising the destination’s profile in Turkey, a market showing clear growth potential. Since the start of 2025, Seychelles has welcomed over 1,300 visitors from Turkey, a steady flow that highlights the market’s growing interest. With Turkish Airlines resuming four weekly flights from November, arrivals are expected to increase significantly in the coming month.

Tourism Seychelles is the official destination marketing organisation for the Seychelles Islands. Committed to showcasing the islands’ unique natural beauty, cultural heritage, and luxurious experiences, Tourism Seychelles plays a pivotal role in promoting Seychelles as a premier travel destination worldwide.