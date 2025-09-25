Tourism Seychelles Concludes a Successful Participation at IFTM Top Resa 2025

Tourism Seychelles has successfully concluded its participation at IFTM Top Resa 2025, held from September 23rd to 25th at Porte de Versailles, Paris. The Seychelles stand, located at Hall 1 – Stand M082, drew significant attention from travel professionals, airline partners, media, and industry stakeholders, thereby reinforcing the Seychelles’ visibility in the French market, one of its most important and resilient tourism source markets.

The delegation was led by the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, accompanied by the Director General for Destination Marketing, Mrs.. Bernadette Willemin. Also present were Ms. Judeline Edmond, Market Manager for France, Benelux & Switzerland, and her Marketing Executives, Ms. Jennifer Dupuy and Ms. Maryse William. Their combined leadership and expertise ensured Seychelles maintained a strong and coordinated presence throughout the event.

Over the course of the three-day fair, the Seychelles delegation held numerous productive meetings with airline partners, underlining the importance of air connectivity as a cornerstone of tourism growth and accessibility. These engagements complemented a series of meetings with travel trade professionals, tour operators, and press and media representatives, which helped reinforce partnerships, open new opportunities, and sustain market confidence in Seychelles.

Alongside Tourism Seychelles, a vibrant group of co-exhibitors showcased the richness of the islands’ offerings. These included 7° South represented by General Manager André Butler Payette and Reservations Consultant Stéphanie El Adou Mekdachi, Creole Travel Services represented by CEO Guillaume Albert and Sales & Marketing Manager Melissa Quatre, Kempinski Seychelles Resort represented by Assistant Director of Sales Len Jackson, Mason’s Travel represented by Product & Sales Manager Amy Michel, Raffles Seychelles represented by Sales Manager Beatriz Fierro, Story Seychelles represented by Director of Sales & Marketing Nives Deininger, and VPM Yachtcharter Seychelles represented by Linda Hlavackova. This collective presence demonstrated the breadth of Seychelles’ tourism offer, from luxury resorts and yacht charters to destination management services and authentic cultural experiences.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Mrs. Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary for Tourism, said: “IFTM Top Resa has once again proven to be an invaluable platform for Seychelles. We were able to engage with key partners across the tourism ecosystem from tour operators and the press to our vital airline partners. Connectivity remains at the heart of our tourism success, and the support of airlines is critical to our growth. The French market continues to be one of our most important pillars, and the warm reception we received here confirms Seychelles’ enduring appeal among French travelers.”

Tourism Seychelles and its partners will now follow up on the leads and collaborations established at the fair, with a strong focus on strengthening air connectivity, nurturing travel trade partnerships, and deepening visibility in the French market.

Tourism Seychelles is the official destination marketing organisation for the Seychelles Islands. Committed to showcasing the islands’ unique natural beauty, cultural heritage, and luxurious experiences, Tourism Seychelles plays a pivotal role in promoting Seychelles as a premier travel destination worldwide.