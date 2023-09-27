Tourism Seychelles Appoints New Manager of Marketing and Senior Marketing Executives for France-Benelux

Ms. Edmond, who has previously excelled as the Manager of Marketing for Switzerland, now assumes the helm of marketing and promotional endeavors across the France-Benelux region, operating from our Paris-based office. This appointment is effective immediately.

In her new capacity, Ms. Judeline Edmond will be at the forefront of crafting the strategic course for Tourism Seychelles‘ marketing initiatives in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and neighboring Switzerland. Her extensive experience and innovative approach to destination marketing make her an ideal choice for this pivotal leadership role.

Ms. Edmond will be supported in her mission by two seasoned professionals: Ms. Jennifer Dupuy and Mrs. Maryse Catherine William, both assuming the roles of Senior Marketing Executives. Together, they will work closely with Ms. Edmond to not only promote the destination but also to establish invaluable partnerships within the region.

Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General of destination marketing at Tourism Seychelles, expressed her enthusiasm for these new appointments, stating:

“We are elated to entrust Ms. Edmond with these new roles and responsibilities.”

“Her wealth of experience makes her an invaluable asset in this vital leadership position. She will play a crucial role in cultivating new audiences and fortifying connections with our existing partners across the region as we embark on a new promotional season.”

Tourism Seychelles is confident that, under the guidance of Ms. Judeline Edmond, bolstered by the expertise of Ms. Jennifer Dupuy and Mrs. Maryse Catherine William, the organization will continue to flourish in its mission to spotlight the Seychelles Islands as an indispensable travel destination.

About Tourism Seychelles

Tourism Seychelles is the official destination marketing organization for the Seychelles Islands. Committed to showcasing the islands’ unique natural beauty, cultural heritage, and luxurious experiences, Tourism Seychelles plays a pivotal role in promoting Seychelles as a premier travel destination worldwide.