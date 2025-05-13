Tourism Reimagined: Thailand’s Path to Greener, Smarter Recovery

A downturn in international arrivals is challenging us to pause, reassess, and reimagine what tourism in Thailand could—and should—look like.

I have had the privilege of living and working in Thailand since 1991, and over the decades I’ve seen this beautiful country evolve into one of the world’s most beloved travel destinations. From the post-Gulf War recovery years to the boom of the early 2000s, and more recently the challenges of COVID-19, Thai tourism has been through its share of highs and lows.

Today, Thailand faces another pivotal moment. A downturn in international arrivals is challenging us to pause, reassess, and reimagine what tourism in Thailand could—and should—look like. And in my view, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, I believe it’s a much-needed opportunity.

Sustainability: A Foundation for the Future

One of the most promising shifts I’ve observed in recent years is the hospitality sector’s growing commitment to sustainability. Eco-lodges, organic farms, and community-based tourism projects have emerged across the country—from Chiang Rai to Trang. In my experience, these ventures not only appeal to conscientious travelers but also build stronger links between tourism and local livelihoods.

It’s this momentum that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) should be building upon. Sustainability isn’t just a trend—it’s the future. We now need a coherent national strategy that positions Thailand as a leader in regenerative tourism.

Khao Yai: A Missed Opportunity

Let me give a concrete example. One place that’s close to my heart and glaringly under-promoted is Khao Yai. Just a few hours from Bangkok, this area spans four provinces—Nakhon Ratchasima (Pak Chong), Saraburi, Prachin Buri, and Nakhon Nayok. Its dramatic mountain landscapes, cool climate, and European-style vineyards make it a unique destination. And yet, when I search for it on the TAT website, it’s virtually invisible.

This oversight, I suspect, stems from both its geographical complexity and infrastructural limitations. But in my view, those are exactly the kinds of challenges a national tourism body should be addressing—not avoiding. The absence of clear public transport, limited taxis, and scant nightlife shouldn’t be reasons to ignore such a gem. They should be priorities to fix.

Why Bilingual Marketing Matters

Another observation I’ve made over the years is how much Thailand’s tourism potential is limited by language. So many of TAT’s regional campaigns—such as the Green Season promotions—are only available in Thai. That’s fine if you’re targeting Bangkok-based Thais, but what about the millions of expatriates and repeat international visitors who want to discover more than just Phuket or Pattaya?

A simple shift to bilingual content could open up a world of hidden destinations to foreign eyes. Take Phu Ruea in Loei, or Nakhon Phanom along the Mekong—places rich in history, culture, and natural beauty. These places deserve attention, and a few lines of English copy could make all the difference.

Domestic Tourism: Think Beyond the Capital

During COVID, I watched with interest as the Thai government rolled out domestic tourism schemes like We Travel Together (Rao Tiao Duay Kan) and Thai Rak Thai. These were vital during the crisis and showed how quick action could support local economies. However, they often presumed a certain profile: middle-class, urban, and Bangkok-based.

But in my experience, Thai domestic tourists come from all walks of life. The vibrant communities of Isan, for example, represent a huge market that is still largely overlooked in national planning. If we want tourism to be more inclusive and sustainable, we must design programs that reflect Thailand’s true regional diversity.

That’s why I believe a new hybrid campaign—something like Love Thailand (Rak Thailand)—could be a game-changer. Combining incentives for both domestic and international travelers, it could promote overlooked destinations, support SMEs, and encourage travel that’s environmentally responsible and locally rooted.

Regional Promotion: A Smart Strategy

TAT’s offices in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, and Mumbai play a vital role in promoting Thailand. But I’d suggest that it’s time to broaden the narrative they’re sharing. Instead of just selling the same beach holidays, why not highlight off-the-beaten-track gems like Phatthalung, Nan, or even the cultural quarters of Nakhon Ratchasima?

With better air links, improved signage, and more local guides, these regions could easily become favourites for international travelers—especially those looking for authenticity over crowds.

A Chance to Reimagine

Thailand’s natural beauty, rich culture, and welcoming people continue to be our greatest assets. But we can no longer rely solely on those strengths. If we want to future-proof our tourism sector, we must act now—with creativity, inclusivity, and a bold vision.

My hope is that we use this moment not to return to business as usual, but to shape a tourism industry that’s smarter, greener, and more regionally diverse.

After all these years in Thailand, I remain as optimistic as ever. This country has everything it needs to thrive. Now it’s time to share all of it with the world.