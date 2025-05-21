Tourism Month in Guam Officially Proclaimed by Governor

Governor Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero signed Proclamation No. 2025-56 yesterday, officially declaring May 2025 as Tourism Month in Guam. The proclamation was presented to the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) during a ceremony held at 10:00 a.m. in the main conference room of the Office of the Governor.

The ceremony gathered key tourism industry leaders and government officials, highlighting the vital role tourism continues to play in Guam’s economy and community. In attendance were Senator Shelly Calvo, GVB Director and Japan Committee Chairman Ken Yanagisawa, GVB President & CEO Régine Biscoe Lee, GVB Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero, GVB Director of Destination Development Dee Hernandez, GVB Director of Finance Rudd Gudmalin, Office of Senator Jesse Lujan Chief of Staff Marvin Crisostomo and Office Manager Cecile Bamba Suda, Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association President Mary Rhodes and staff members Joanne Gogue and Katee Arceo.

In her remarks, Governor Leon Guerrero emphasized tourism’s role as a cornerstone of Guam’s economy, noting that the industry supports over 21,000 jobs and contributes more than $260 million in government revenue annually. She emphasized the importance of Guam’s diverse cultural identity and the need to prioritize the cleanliness and safety of the island’s facilities while continuing to attract visitors. The Governor praised the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) for its dedication to tourism, the main driver of Guam’s economy, and expressed gratitude to its leadership, board members, staff and industry partners for their global vision, sacrifice, and commitment.

“We as a government will continue to support tourism in any way that we can, because we truly value what it has brought to our people.”

She added: “I encourage everyone—from lawmakers to local communities—to work together to make Guam a top-of-mind destination. Let’s focus on tourism not just this month, but every day.”

GVB President & CEO Régine Biscoe Lee also spoke, emphasizing the organization’s ongoing mission: “GVB is focused on strategic recovery, cultural preservation, and sustainable development. Our 55-year legacy is not only a source of pride—it’s our foundation for a stronger future.”

Highlights from Proclamation No. 2025-56:

Recognizes GVB’s 55th Anniversary, marking its evolution since 1970 and its role in welcoming over a million visitors annually.

Honors early tourism pioneers who envisioned Guam’s future as a global destination as early as 1952.

Acknowledges the industry’s resilience in the face of COVID-19 and Typhoon Mawar, highlighting GVB’s leadership in recovery efforts.

Celebrates the cultural and economic importance of tourism and the contributions of all those involved in Guam’s hospitality sector.

As Tourism Month continues, GVB and its partners will host events and campaigns to engage residents and highlight the community’s role in shaping the island’s image for visitors.

For more information on Tourism Month activities, go to visitguam.com or contact the Guam Visitors Bureau at (671) 646-5278.

Seated (L-R): Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association (GHRA) President Mary Rhodes, Governor of Guam Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) President & CEO Régine Biscoe Lee, and Senator of the 38th Guam Legislature Shelly Calvo; Standing (L-R): GHRA staff member Joanne Gogue, GVB Board Director and President & CEO of PHR Ken Micronesia Inc. Ken Yanagisawa, GHRA staff member Katee Arceo, Office of Senator Jesse A. Lujan Chief of Staff Marvin Crisostomo, GVB Director of Destination Development Dee Hernandez, GVB Director of Global Marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero, GVB Director of Finance Rudd Gudmalin, GVB Public Information Officer Lisa Bordallo, and Office of Senator Jesse A. Lujan Manager Cecile Suda.

SEEN IN MAIN IMAGE: Governor of Guam Lourdes Leon Guerrero signs the proclamation of May 2025 as Tourism Month as Guam Visitors Bureau President & CEO Régine Biscoe Lee looks on.