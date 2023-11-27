Tourism Minister Represents Jamaica in Paris

The BIE serves as the governing body for international exhibitions that span over three weeks, such as World Expos, Specialised Expos, Horticultural Expos, and the Triennale di Milano.

In February 2023, Jamaica achieved a major milestone by joining the BIE, which granted the country full voting rights starting from August 2023.

The upcoming BIE General Assembly, scheduled for November 28, 2023 in Paris, holds great significance as member nations will cast their votes to determine the host for World Expo 2030.

The potential host cities in the running are Rome, Italy; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and Busan, South Korea.

Minister Bartlett noted:

“The BIE plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality of expos worldwide. Jamaica’s active engagement underscores our dedication to fostering international collaboration in tourism and cultural exchange, even as we work to strengthen the meeting, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sub-sector locally.”

Minister Bartlett has scheduled a series of events during his visit to Paris, including a prestigious dinner on November 27, the BIE General Assembly on November 28, and a reception hosted by the country chosen for World Expo 2030, also on November 28.

Minister Bartlett concluded:

“Our full voting rights signify Jamaica’s recognition as a global thought leader and our commitment to contributing to the ongoing process aimed at improving international exhibitions. We are proud to have a voice in decisions that will shape the future of these significant events for years to come.”

