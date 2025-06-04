Tourism Innovation Incubator Winner Launches into Health and Wellness Tourism

An innovative program conceptualized by the Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has paved the way for Jamaica to meaningfully market its offering as a health and wellness tourism destination, enabling the country to capture a larger share of the growing global market.

Caribbean Front Desk, which had its official launch recently (May 29), evolved out of the Tourism Innovation Incubator initiative introduced by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) in 2023. The incubator was designed primarily as a virtual program, leveraging the services of other incubators and accelerators to operationalize its innovation strategy.

Now officially licensed by the Jamaica Tourist Board, Caribbean Front Desk is fully equipped to operate within the country’s formal tourism ecosystem—bolstering trust among international travelers and aligning with national tourism standards.

Although an entrepreneurial mindset was recognized as essential, winner of the inaugural Incubator, Dr. Duane Chambers, admitted that he had no idea it would lead to the bold step he and his wife, Dr. Arusha Campbell-Chambers, have now taken—positioning Jamaica to expand its share of the lucrative health and wellness tourism market.

He described Caribbean Front Desk as “seamlessly integrating traditional excursions with health and wellness activities to create a health-centric new tourism product.” The platform, which utilizes a website, aims to reimagine how travelers experience health tourism in Jamaica by combining traditional vacation experiences with wellness and medical offerings. Dr. Chambers, a radiologist, had previously been working on a booking engine for tourism prior to entering the innovation competition. He explained:

“Basically, we’re allowing people to choose different wellness activities and also suggesting options to attract wellness tourists.”

Speaking at the launch, Executive Director of TEF, Dr. Carey Wallace, remarked, “The tourism space is more than just greeting visitors and showcasing Jamaica; we must now become more sophisticated and strategic. Tonight, we celebrate one such strategy—diving deeper into the sophisticated delivery of services and leveraging the technologies available to us.” He warned, “If we don’t take advantage of available technologies, others will, and in doing so, they’ll leapfrog past us.”

Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace (left) at the launch of Caribbean Front Office on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the Half Moon hotel, in a photo moment with (from 2nd left) Allied JHTA member Nadine Spence; Managing Director of Caribbean Front Office, Dr. Duane Chambers and his wife, Dr. Anusha Campbell-Chambers.

Also addressing guests at the launch, Program Execution Officer at the Development Bank of Jamaica, Mrs. Burrell, cited the Global Wellness Institute, noting that the value of wellness tourism grew from US$439 billion in 2012 to US$830 billion in 2023, despite setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is projected to surpass US$1.35 trillion by 2028.

She stated, “Wellness tourism is now the fourth largest segment of the global wellness market,” and emphasized that this growth signals a clear opportunity that Caribbean Front Desk is poised to seize.

With the platform providing access to authentic Caribbean wellness experiences—starting with Jamaica—it is expected to connect global travelers with regional entrepreneurs and “act as a bridge between Jamaica’s deep-rooted traditions in natural remedies and nutraceuticals, and the spirit of innovation that defines our people,” said Mrs. Burrell.

Citing this as innovation with impact, she added, “With international health accreditations and insurance certifications on the horizon, Caribbean Front Desk is also well-positioned to expand into medical tourism, opening new markets and multiplying its impact. This platform isn’t just an opportunity; it’s a solution—a way for Jamaica to claim a greater share of the tourism value chain and retain more of our tourism dollars here at home.”

SEEN IN MAIN IMAGE: Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace (left) is welcomed to the launch of Caribbean Front Office by Managing Director, Dr. Duane Chambers (3rd left) who is flanked by Program Execution Officer with the Development Bank of Jamaica, Debbie-Ann Burrell (2nd left) and Dr. Anusha Campbell-Chambers. Both Dr. Wallace and Mrs. Burrell were speakers at the launch on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the Half Moon hotel.