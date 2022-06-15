Tourism in Russia Remains Big Business!

The 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is currently ongoing in Russia’s largest city and cultural capital. Tourism is on the agenda, and Egypt is the partner country for this high-level event.

Over the past year, Russia has been one of the few tourist countries in the world to succeed in restoring money and domestic tourism in the industry to 90% of its pre-covid level.

Russia was recently kicked out of the World Tourism Organization, UNWTO. International hotels and brand names like Starbucks, and Mcdonald’s left the country in solidarity with Ukraine.

This did not mean the death of tourism, specifically outbound tourism. Russian tourists are seen in Egypt, Turkey, UAE, Thailand, India, Italy, Spain, UK, Germany, France, South Africa, and Israel.

In 2021 10,000 Russian Tourists vacationed in Thailand, in 2022 this number is expected to be 435,000.

Tourism is prominently on the agenda at the St. Petersburg international Economic Forum currently taking place from June 15-18 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Are there alternatives to Black Sea resorts and what kinds of vacations should we be looking to develop right now? This is a question to be answered at the two tourism-related events.

Boycotts are real, but so is also the support Russia receives from non-boycotting countries.

On the forum agenda are discussions about

Domestic tourism development

launch of cultural programs,

expanding the Russian travel map

Tourist charters have crossed the largest country on earth, Russia. The tourism cashback program has proven one of the most popular socio-economic support measures instituted by the state.

For the first time ever a preferential lending mechanism was launched for investment in the construction and reconstruction of hotels along with initiatives in tourism for small and medium-sized businesses. It includes the construction of modular hotel infrastructure.

National itinerary standards were approved for the first time and preparations were made for a new law on tourism. The popularity of internal tourism has increased, and not only as a result of covid restrictions.

In two years it has become evident that individuals are discovering their own country while simultaneously expanding the Russian travel map as they discover their own favorite routes.

The new challenges we face today are limitations as well as new opportunities, and consequently – new trends. What opportunities exist for tourism under the new conditions?

This conference is not a conference like any other. You won’t find ordinary travel agents able to afford the US$ 13,812.00 participation fee.

Leaders expected to attend, or leaders that had attended previous events include

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

Tamim bin hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

Xi Jinping, President of China

Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, former Chairperson of the African Union

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations

The two sessions related to tourism

Panelists for the tourism sessions include

Zarina Doguzova, Head, Russian Federal Agency for Tourism

Anton Krasovsky, Director, RT Russia TV Channel

Sergey Melikov, Head of the Republic of Dagestan

Mikhail Razvozhayev, Governor of Sevastopol

Vladimir Solodov, Governor of Kamchatka Territory

Sangadzhi Tarbaev, Chairman of the Committee on Tourism and Tourism Infrastructure Development, State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation

Batu Khasikov, Head of the Republic of Kalmykia

The tourism industry aims to satisfy the interests of its customers, thus its connection with various areas of the entertainment industry is growing by the day.

Domestic tourism development takes multiple points into account. They include annual creativity, renewal of entertainment programs, the establishment of a special creative imprint of the region, the launch of cultural programs, and saturation of recreation with interesting events.

These initiatives increase the regional income and investment attractiveness of the region.

Representatives of different tourism and creative industries will discuss the possibilities of collaborative projects and joining efforts for attracting investments and creating new tourist culture. What joint projects will have the most effective and where to find investments for major cultural events?

The moderator for the second session

Ekaterina Kasperovich, Business Development Director AO «Russian Mediagroup”

Panelists