A more professional and less corrupt government may be emerging in Nepal, according to a German tourism expert. A more realistic forecast is the development of a Hindu version of Pakistan without nuclear weapons. Other experts are expecting a mixture of the negative aspects of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka; will the future of Nepal be promising? Resilience has been the trademark for Nepal for decades.

Nepal allows foreigners stranded by curfew in Kathmandu to leave more easily — visa extensions are waived, exit and emergency travel document rules eased. With the military in charge, the country is turning gradually back to normal. Tour operators believe it is safe for visitors to return. Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has not responded to the many requests by eTN, and the official NTB website is still not acknowledging the situation, nor are there any guidelines for the visitor industry.

The Skyline of Giants

The skyline of giants — the Himalayas standing like silent guardians, their snowcapped crowns glowing at sunrise, making Nepal more than a destination — it’s a journey into wonder – and this hasn’t changed.

Even as violent and deadly protests unfolded earlier this week in Kathmandu and other cities in Nepal, life in many hotels on trails and tin parks continued peacefully, quiet, and magical.

Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha, offered a sanctuary of calm. Monasteries from across the world rise in harmony, prayer flags fluttering with messages of hope and compassion.: A group of 73 Sri Lankans on pilgrimage in Lumbini is currently sheltered safely at the Lumbini Sri Lanka Temple. The temple’s resident monk, Ven. Tissamaharame Pannasara Thero, said the group, who had traveled for the Dambadiva pilgrimage, remained at the vihara due to the prevailing unrest in Nepal and now left for India.

Foreigners are always welcome in Nepal and greeted with a smile and Namaste

Even during the riots in cities across Nepal, foreigners were greeted with a smile and a friendly Namaste. As Nepal has shown during crises, including natural disasters, the country has consistently demonstrated unity in making its visitors feel welcome.

How a DMC operator sees the situation in Nepal

Going Nepal Pvt Ltd Tailor-Made Luxury DMC Going Nepal Pvt Ltd is a Luxury Tailor-made DMC in Nepal. We help to organize Luxury tours, family tours, group tours, and trekking in Nepal, Bhutan, and Tibet.

Lila Dhar Bhandari, CEO of Going Nepal, a luxury DMC, told eTurboNews today:

Nepal is gradually returning to normalcy. All stranded tourists have been safely relocated, Nepal Tourism Board and various associations playing a crucial role in ensuring their safety and security. Please be assured that upcoming tourists can plan their trips to Nepal with complete confidence and without any hesitation. Kathmandu Hilton Hotel burned to the ground

All of this was different at the new 5 Star Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu just three days ago.. This hotel was burned down to the ground, with many VIP guests escaping the property this week.

Tourism in Nepal Today & Tomorrow Beyond PR

How Prof. Arlt, a German Resident in Nepal and Tourism Expert, Sees the Situation

German Nepal resident, Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Georg Arlt Executive Director of Meaningful Tourism Centre / CEO COTRI, writes in his blog:

Many VIP visitors stayed in the new Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu, and the NICE event was organised in the also freshly opened Pokhara Convention Centre. Both buildings are now in ruins, burned down on Tuesday this week, together with the Parliament, the Supreme Court, TV stations, banks, hotels, Telekom headquarters, and many private houses belonging to the leading politicians.

Airports were attacked; cable car stations and other transport infrastructure went up in flames. This unbelievable destruction happened in Kathmandu and many other cities on the day following the shooting of 19 peaceful young protesters demanding an end to corruption and the lifting of a ban on almost all Social Media.

Neither the police nor the military were defending this crucial infrastructure; in fact, even the prisons were left unguarded, with 13,000 prisoners escaping from more than 70 institutions across the country. Only after the government resigned and the leaders were flown out by military helicopters to safety did the army take over at 10 pm. The highest-ranking army general is now the de facto leader of Nepal.

As of Thursday, September 11th, a nationwide curfew is still in place, with empty streets and closed shops under the control of armed soldiers in the streets.

Kathmandu airport has reopened; however, the damage to Nepal’s image as a safe travel destination for Chinese and other visitors has been severe and will take a long time to be restored.

The optimistic vision is a Nepal with a more professional and less corrupt government emerging; the probably more realistic forecast is the development of a Hindu version without nuclear weapons of Pakistan. Other experts are expecting a mixture of the negative aspects of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

How a member of Gen Z saw the situation when it unfolded.

Binay has been a correspondent for eTurboNews for more than a year. His report from Kathmandu during the protests:

The destruction of all three state constitutional bodies – the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial buildings, which were reduced to ashes by violent groups identifying themselves as “Gen-Z.” What began as a peaceful student demonstration quickly escalated into tragedy on the second day, after Nepal Police fatally shot approximately 19 demonstrators, including children as young as 13 in school uniforms. It is alleged that political cadres, clearly unaffiliated with the Gen-Z movement, infiltrated the protest and incited arson and violence.

In towns such as Birtamod, Nepal Police were compelled to surrender, with protesters subsequently seizing their weapons.

“Despite some hooligans trying to create chaos by stealing guns from the Police, we succeeded in snatching and handing them over to the Nepal Army,” said Aalok Sapkota and Ishan Pokhrel, who were present at the spot.

Despite the official cessation of protests by genuine Gen-Z demonstrators following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation, agitators continued to engage in widespread destruction of public property.

Multiple buildings of Nepal’s largest supermarket chain “Bhatbhateni” were also burnt down, quoting the owner’s ties with corrupt Nepali politicians. Rahul Pathak, who was present on the spot said, “We tried much to stop the destruction of public properties like these, but people in their 30s and 40s, who evidently weren’t Gen-Zs, kept stealing and burning down the place”.

The protests were not solely about the ban on social media but more broadly against entrenched corruption, nepotism, and the extravagant lifestyles flaunted by politicians and their children.

In one of the most interesting developments, several senior political figures, including former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, his wife Foreign Minister Aarju Rana, and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel, were forcibly stripped, beaten, and publicly humiliated. Videos circulating online show them being chased through riversides, assaulted on the streets, and subjected to mob violence.

Amid the turmoil, the controversial former Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane reportedly escaped from prison, along with hundreds of imprisoned convicts

What began as a movement of hope for reform and accountability has ultimately set the nation back by at least a decade, as political manipulation diverted the cause for personal gain. The destruction of Singha Durbar and the Supreme Court has resulted in the irretrievable loss of vital historical documents and national records.

Shuham Bista and Rabin Pokhrel, residents of two different places, reported similar events, “Last night, a gang of people were roaming the streets with Khukris, and we were all scared of what might happen, but the army has ensured safety now.”

“I watched the Customs Office burn in front of my eyes, all the governmental offices around me were burnt, even the houses of local politicians,” reported Gaurav Choudhary from Bhadrapur Border.

At present, Nepal stands at a critical and fragile juncture, teetering on the brink of collapse. President Ram Chandra Poudel has yet to make a public statement. The Nepal Army has assumed control of national security, and the country remains under a nationwide lockdown and curfew.

Some videos show tourists in the protest alongside Nepali Gen-Zs, some even posing as cops. Nepal Tourism Board has issued a notice to stay alert, hire local guides, and follow local advisories. Nepal’s major international airport Tribhuvan International Airport was shut and reopened after the military took control.

The Nepal Tourism Board has encouraged tourists to contact the following addresses in case of any assistance:

Tourist Police Hotline : 1144

NTB Helpline: 9846967180

Crisis E-mail: cr********@*****rg.np