Tourism Heroes are now even bigger than people

Are you a tourism hero? Do you know of anyone who is a tourism hero? What about a destination, hotel, activity worth to becomea a hero?

With the start of the rebuilding.travel discussion in March 2020, and when COVID was declared a pandemic, the World Tourism Network announced the Tourism HEROES award. Ever since Heroes.travel had become a benchmark in the recognition of people that went the extra mile. Heroes gave the travel and tourism industry hope and guidance during the COVID crisis.

There is never a fee to nominate or to be nominated as a tourism hero.

Czafiyhra Irish, Manila Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica Minister of Tourism – image courtesy of Jamaica Ministry of Tourism Dr. Taleb Rifai Kenyan minister for Tourism and Wildlife Mr. Najib Balala Dov Kahlmann, Israel Tourism Heroes Awards Alain St.Ange, Seychelles Geoffrey Lipman, Belgium Cordelia-Igel, Germany Ivan Liptuga, National Tourism Organization of Ukraine Jens Thraenhart, CEO Barbados Tourism Mary Rhodes,Guam Deepak Joshi, Nepal Vijay Poonoosamy, Singapore DaleEvans, Hawaii, USA Aleksandra GARDASEVIC, Montenegro Kornelia Ferizaj, Albania Efsun Ahmadov, Azerbaijan Fedor Shandhor, Ukraine Joseph Kafunda, Namibia Dr. Walter Mzembi, Zimbabwe (late) Gorden Butch Steward, Jamaica Deme Mouhamed Faouzou, Senegal Paul Rogers, Australia Selection of current HEROES

Among heroes are known personalities, including former UNWTO Secretary-General, Dr. Taleb Rifai, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Hon. Najib Balala, but also a nurse in a Manila, Philippine hospital Czafiyhra Zaycev, Cordelia Igel, a barrister at the Grand Hyatt Berlin, or Ivan Liptuga of the Ukraine National Tourism Organization for starting the scream.travel campaign, and other leaders from around the globe.

HEROES are now even more than people!

As of today, Heroes is available not only to people but also to people representing destinations, attractions, organizations, associations, and entities including hotels, airlines, cruise lines, and parks.

As of today, the Heroes award is also available to recognize specific activities and initiatives by a group of people, or by an entire people (country).

“This will allow us to tell the story and still recognize the people behind such organizations, destinations, and activities, but it goes a step further.

Juergen Steinmetz, chairman WTN

It should encourage everyone, including already recognized heroes to be on the stage again, so they can continue and lead new initiatives. It will show there is an ambition and a sole behind our industry. Heroes should make travel and tourism better, more sustainable, and more important.”, says WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz, who is also the publisher of eTurboNews.

WorldWide with a regional touch

HEROES will remain a global recognition, but now also with a regional touch.

WTN explains: “We are inviting destinations, and organizations to partner with the World Tourism Network and hold regional events to recognize the leaders and special activities in your town or country. Tell the story! WTN with our extended media network will help to tell the world. “

The only part that hasn’t changed is that becoming a Hero is free, and there are no fees involved to nominate or to be nominated for this recognition.

We do welcome sponsors for some of our activities. It will help us to hold regional, national, or international events. It will make HEROES even more rewarding and more widespread. We also welcome new media partners to join.

For more information on current Heroes go to www.heroes.travel

World Tourism Network