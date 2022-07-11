African Tourism Board Associations Award Winning Breaking Travel News Country | Region News Tourism Trending WTN

Tourism Heroes are now even bigger than people

13 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
6 min read
Heroes Award
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Are you a tourism hero? Do you know of anyone who is a tourism hero? What about a destination, hotel, activity worth to becomea a hero?

With the start of the rebuilding.travel discussion in March 2020, and when COVID was declared a pandemic, the World Tourism Network announced the Tourism HEROES award. Ever since Heroes.travel had become a benchmark in the recognition of people that went the extra mile. Heroes gave the travel and tourism industry hope and guidance during the COVID crisis.

There is never a fee to nominate or to be nominated as a tourism hero.

Nurse Czafiyhra also known as Irish
Czafiyhra Irish, Manila
Bartlett 2022
Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica Minister of Tourism – image courtesy of Jamaica Ministry of Tourism
Dr. Taleb Rifai
Balala
Kenyan minister for Tourism and Wildlife Mr. Najib Balala
Dov Kahlmann, Israel
Tourism Heroes Awards
Praslin Business Association Congratulates Alain St.Ange on International Tourism Hero Award
Alain St.Ange, Seychelles
Geoffrey Lipman, Belgium
Cordelia-Igel
Cordelia-Igel, Germany
Ivan Liptuga, National Tourism Organization of Ukraine
Ivan Liptuga, National Tourism Organization of Ukraine
Jens Thraenhart, CEO Barbados Tourism
Mary Rhodes,Guam
Deepak Joshi, Nepal
VJ
Vijay Poonoosamy, Singapore
DaleEvans
DaleEvans, Hawaii, USA
Aleksandra GARDASEVIC, Montenegro
kornelia
Kornelia Ferizaj, Albania
Efsun Ahmadov, Azerbaijan
Fedor Shandhor, Ukraine
Joseph Kafunda, Namibia
Dr. Walter Mzembi, Zimbabwe
Tourism Minister mourns the passing of tourism icon Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart
(late) Gorden Butch Steward, Jamaica
Deme Mouhamed Faouzou
Deme Mouhamed Faouzou, Senegal
The Happiest Man in tTourism : Paul Rogers from Planet Happiness
Paul Rogers, Australia
Selection of current HEROES

Among heroes are known personalities, including former UNWTO Secretary-General, Dr. Taleb Rifai, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Hon. Najib Balala, but also a nurse in a Manila, Philippine hospital Czafiyhra Zaycev, Cordelia Igel, a barrister at the Grand Hyatt Berlin, or Ivan Liptuga of the Ukraine National Tourism Organization for starting the scream.travel campaign, and other leaders from around the globe.

HEROES are now even more than people!

As of today, Heroes is available not only to people but also to people representing destinations, attractions, organizations, associations, and entities including hotels, airlines, cruise lines, and parks.

As of today, the Heroes award is also available to recognize specific activities and initiatives by a group of people, or by an entire people (country).

“This will allow us to tell the story and still recognize the people behind such organizations, destinations, and activities, but it goes a step further.

JTSTEINMETz
Juergen Steinmetz, chairman WTN

It should encourage everyone, including already recognized heroes to be on the stage again, so they can continue and lead new initiatives. It will show there is an ambition and a sole behind our industry. Heroes should make travel and tourism better, more sustainable, and more important.”, says WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz, who is also the publisher of eTurboNews.

WorldWide with a regional touch

HEROES will remain a global recognition, but now also with a regional touch.

WTN explains: “We are inviting destinations, and organizations to partner with the World Tourism Network and hold regional events to recognize the leaders and special activities in your town or country. Tell the story! WTN with our extended media network will help to tell the world. “

The only part that hasn’t changed is that becoming a Hero is free, and there are no fees involved to nominate or to be nominated for this recognition.

We do welcome sponsors for some of our activities. It will help us to hold regional, national, or international events. It will make HEROES even more rewarding and more widespread. We also welcome new media partners to join.

For more information on current Heroes go to www.heroes.travel

Nominate a Tourism Hero
World tourism Network
World Tourism Network
Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on:

You may also like

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly