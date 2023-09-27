Tourism will Remain Fiji’s Economic Strength: ADB Economist Albert Park

Diversifying Fiji‘s economy is important, but it shouldn’t overshadow the strength of the tourism industry, according to the chief economist of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Mr. Albert Park. He spoke at the 2023 ADB Asian Think Tank Development Forum in Suva and emphasized the benefits of economic diversification.

While he suggested supporting diversification to reduce dependence on tourism, he also highlighted that Fiji should continue to invest in and build upon its competitive advantages in the tourism sector.

It’s not an either-or situation for Fiji’s economic development but a question of finding multiple sources to support growth and resilience, as mentioned by Mr. Albert Park at the forum. Potential sectors for diversification include agro-processing, commercial agriculture, the service sector, and BPO opportunities. However, due to Fiji’s limited labor force, the focus should be on specific niche opportunities and staying adaptable to market changes in the global economy.