Tourism Enhancement Fund Summer Internship Pulls in 12,000 Applications

Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett today announced strong results from the Tourism Enhancement Fund’s (TEF) Summer Internship Program, with 12,000 young Jamaicans applying for career opportunities this year.

The Minister made this announcement during the program’s inaugural career webinar, “Navigating Internships and Career Growth,” which attracted over 3,000 live participants. The webinar launched this year’s staging of the initiative that will deliver more than 1,000 paid internship placements across all 14 parishes, supported by 112 confirmed employers.

“When I look at the number 12,000—the young Jamaicans who applied to this program this year—I don’t just see statistics, I see 12,000 dreams,” said Minister Bartlett. “You are not just participants in a webinar. You are pioneers in your own right.”

Targeting students aged 17-25, the program directly addresses the critical skills gap between education and employment in Jamaica‘s increasingly competitive job market.

Operating under the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation (JCTI), a division within TEF, the program provides participants with internationally recognized qualifications through the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI). This partnership elevates the program beyond traditional summer employment.

“We don’t just give you a summer job; we give you professional qualifications that will open doors throughout your career.”

Minister Bartlett emphasized, “Every intern who completes our program leaves with the AHLEI Certified Guest Service Professional designation—a credential recognized globally.”

The webinar featured three distinguished industry experts who provided strategic career guidance to participants – Naomi Garrick, Tobia James and Kalilah Reynolds.

Personal branding expert Naomi Garrick challenged participants to differentiate themselves beyond traditional academic credentials and technical skills.

“Sometimes we forget to include in our résumé those soft skills—the things that make us who we are,” Garrick observed. “You may come across people with the same credentials. But what else will you say in that interview to give you the edge?” She urged participants to strategically position and promote their unique personal brands with confidence.

Career Development Officer Tobia James delivered practical advice on application optimization and professional resilience. “Life is like a computer—you always have to be troubleshooting. There’s never a point in time to give up. Keep going and keep improving,” James advised. She emphasized the critical importance of aligning résumés with specific job descriptions while effectively showcasing transferable problem-solving abilities.

Money Matters Ltd CEO Kalilah Reynolds challenged participants to reconsider conventional approaches to wealth building and financial planning. “Saving is simply addition. Investing is where we get to multiplication. You can never save your way to wealth, and you can also never work your way to wealth,” Reynolds explained. She introduced her strategic “wealth equation” incorporating real estate investment, entrepreneurship, and stock market participation as pathways to long-term financial success.

Since launching in 2007, the TEF Summer Internship Program has evolved dramatically from a basic work experience initiative into a sophisticated career development platform. This year’s high level of interest demonstrates both the program’s enhanced reputation and the tourism sector’s expanding opportunities for emerging young professionals.

“Be present. Be engaged. Be ready to transform not just your summer, but your future,” Minister Bartlett concluded, reinforcing the program’s commitment to creating lasting career impact rather than temporary employment solutions.