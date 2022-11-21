Tourism Enhancement Fund hosts Health & Wellness Conference

The Tourism Enhancement Fund, through its Tourism Linkages Network, is hosting the fourth Jamaica Health and Wellness Conference.

The two-day event, under the title “A Whole New Era of Health and Wellness,” begins on November 24 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre and aims to strengthen connections between the health and wellness industry and other successful economic sectors, particularly manufacturing and agriculture, while promoting and presenting Jamaica’s distinctive health and wellness tourism products.

“The Health and Wellness Tourism Industry is currently valued at USD 4 trillion, and Jamaica has everything it needs to tap into it with our warm tropical climate, beautiful beaches bathed in the cool, relaxing waters of the Caribbean Sea, and enticing scenery complemented by our natural outdoor spas and those built indoors,” said Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

“We are elated to host this event, which will allow us to better leverage this industry.”

“I’m looking forward to hearing thought-provoking discussions from local wellness thought leaders and learning more about the opportunities we can seize to expand this lucrative wellness tourist sector,” added the Minister.

The conference, hosted by veteran journalist Michael Anthony Cuffe, will gather industry leaders to forge a plan for the new future and facilitate presentations and panel discussions across the following thematic areas: global wellness trends and insights; wellness travel experiences; nutrition; medical tourism; the health and wellness tourism value chain; wellness in the community; spas; wellness music; and investing in wellness.

It will also include presentations from speakers such as Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism; Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health and Wellness; Professor Lloyd Waller, Head of the Department of Government at the University of the West Indies (Mona Campus); Jeffrey “Agent Sasco” Campbell, Recording Artiste; Kyle Mais, Chairman of the Health and Wellness Network; and Professor Andrew Spencer, President of the Caribbean Maritime University.

The event will be hosted in a hybrid format – persons who wish to attend, are being invited to register online for free, at wellnessinja.com. While people who wish to watch online may visit @tefjamaica on Facebook and YouTube on November 24 and 25, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

