Tourism Department Announces Lifting of Moratorium on La Digue Accommodation Developments

The Tourism Department held a press conference at Botanical House on Friday, May 30, to officially announce the lifting of the moratorium on new tourism accommodation developments on La Digue, effective June 1, 2025.

The event was attended by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, and Director General for Product Planning and Development, Mr. Paul Lebon, along with representatives from the Industry Planning & Policy Development team, who outlined the plan’s key elements and implementation timeline.

PS Francis explained that the decision follows the Cabinet’s approval of the Strategic Accommodation Establishment Development Plan for La Digue (2025–2030) on April 30, 2025.

Ahead of the announcement, Minister Sylvestre Radegonde met with La Digue stakeholders on Thursday, 29th May, to share the new decision with the community.

As a result of the approval, the moratorium on new accommodation developments and change-of-use applications will be lifted, but with clearly defined parameters. Only 156 new rooms will be allowed over the next 5 years.

Development will be limited to guesthouses and boutique hotels, with a maximum of 15 rooms per developer. Individuals who currently own an establishment may apply for one additional project; however, no individual is allowed to submit multiple applications.

To promote sustainable development, all new and converted accommodations must connect to La Digue’s main sewerage system and attain at least the Sustainable Seychelles recognition status when commencing operations.

With regards to plot size requirements, guesthouses must be built on plots at minimum 1,000 square meters, while boutique hotels require a minimum of 1,500 square meters. Developments must not exceed 35% of the total plot size.

During her address to the press, the Principal Secretary for Tourism explained that a 3-month application window will open from June 2 to August 31, 2025, and further to consultation considerations are being given to extend this period further. Interested developers must submit an Expression of Intent (EOI) via email to [email protected] .

An independent evaluation committee will review all submissions, which must include a letter of intent, a concept plan, a site plan, the parcel number and plot size, as well as proof of financing in the form of a letter from a financial institution. The official EOI checklist will be available on the Tourism Department’s website starting June 2, 2025. Applicants can expect acknowledgement within 24 hours of submission and initial feedback within 6 weeks.

Change-of-use applications will only be accepted if the proposed change converts existing properties into guesthouses with breakfast facilities or boutique hotels. Self-catering establishments will not be permitted under the new guidelines. The Government will also enforce strict construction timelines to ensure timely project completion.

“This strategic plan highlights the Government’s commitment to preserving La Digue’s unique character and natural environment while fostering sustainable economic growth through tourism.”

“It provides a clear and transparent framework for development that balances new opportunities with the island’s long-term well-being,” said Mrs. Francis.

There are currently 128 licensed tourism establishments on La Digue, offering a total of 777 rooms. La Digue is a tranquil island in Seychelles, known for its stunning beaches, unique granite rock formations, and lush green surroundings. With its calm, laid-back atmosphere, it is an ideal destination for eco-tourism and experiencing authentic Creole culture. The island remains a favorite for nature lovers and beachgoers seeking a peaceful, scenic escape.

