Tourism Council of Bhutan appoints new PR firm for North America

New York-based Geoffrey Weill Associates (WEILL) has been appointed by the Tourism Council of Bhutan to handle its communications in the United States. “We are immensely honored to have been invited to work with the Kingdom of Bhutan,” says Geoffrey Weill, “as it reopens to the world.”
