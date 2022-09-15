Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Bhutan Quick News USA

Tourism Council of Bhutan appoints new PR firm for North America

20 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
3 min read

New York-based Geoffrey Weill Associates (WEILL) has been appointed by the Tourism Council of Bhutan to handle its communications in the United States. “We are immensely honored to have been invited to work with the Kingdom of Bhutan,” says Geoffrey Weill, “as it reopens to the world.”

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly