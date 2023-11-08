Tourism Calgary CEO Retires

Tourism Calgary today announced the retirement of its Chief Executive Officer.

Cindy Ady’s retirement marks the end of an astonishing era of growth and change for tourism in Calgary and signals the beginning of Tourism Calgary‘s next remarkable phase and a comprehensive search process for a new CEO.

Tourism Calgary and its next CEO will embark on a new 10-year strategy for the destination with an incredible array of new projects to leverage, such as the BMO Convention Centre expansion, the new Event Centre and Calgary’s Culture + Entertainment district, the redevelopment of Arts Commons and Glenbow Museum, and the development of Calgary’s winter festival, Chinook Blast – all of which will continue to enrich the lives of Calgarians and attract visitors for decades to come.

The Board of Directors at Tourism Calgary is committed to ensuring a seamless transition and has initiated a search for a new CEO. The search process will be comprehensive and national, with a focus on finding a leader who can build on Tourism Calgary’s strong foundation and drive the organization forward for the benefit of visitors, Calgarians, the Province of Alberta and all Canadians.