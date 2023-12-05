Tourism at COP28: Delivering on Glasgow Declaration

The Glasgow Declaration was introduced during the 2021 COP25 in Glasgow, with participants pledging to achieve Net-Zero by no later than 2050. Additionally, participants commit to developing specific Climate Action plans based on the Five Pathways defined within the Declaration (Measure, Decarbonize, Regenerate, Collaborate, and Finance).

In Dubai:

In its inaugural Glasgow Declaration Implementation Report (2023), UNWTO presented an overview of the joint advancements achieved. Out of the 420 entities that have provided reports, 261 have additionally furnished a Climate Action Plan.

Of the signatories who have submitted plans, 70% are demonstrating their efforts to measure the CO2 emissions associated with their operations. Yet, it is increasingly crucial to establish a consensus on measurement methodologies and boundaries.

The exhibition booth “Transforming the way we Travel” (Blue Zone, 10-11 December) will feature a diverse group of presenters. Participating signatories include the Canary Islands, Bucuti & Tara Resort, Lamington Group, Ponant Cruises, Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative, Guava Amenities, and Winnow.

Climate Action Plans contain a wide range of decarbonization approaches, offering a comprehensive set of actions that can be tailored to various stakeholders. Examining these plans reinforces the importance of collaborative efforts in effectively tackling the climate change challenge.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has acknowledged the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism as a noteworthy initiative within the Global Climate Action Platform, in appreciation of the tourism sector’s endeavors to expedite climate action.

The Executive Director of UNWTO emphasized the significance of the tourism industry’s involvement in promoting the signing of the Glasgow Declaration by Member States. This collective action is crucial for expediting the implementation of the commitments outlined in the Paris Agreement.

Concrete Climate Action for the Sector

The tourism industry’s ability to take tangible steps towards addressing climate change was highlighted in an official COP28 side event. This involved measuring emissions, implementing decarbonization strategies, adopting regenerative practices for destinations, and exploring innovative financing methods. Organizations such as the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, Iberostar Group, Radisson Hotel Group, the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, and NOAH ReGen were among the participants.

The Glasgow Declaration: Growing in Size and Impact

As of November 2023, the number of signatories has grown to 857, coming from every continent (and from over 90 countries). Each of them has made the commitment to support the global goals set by the Paris Agreement (of halving emissions by 2030 and reaching Net Zero by 2050 at the latest) by publishing a Climate Action Plan and reporting on its implementation publicly on an annual basis.

