Tourism Academy Advisory Panel Names Fred Dixon

44 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz
1 min read
The Tourism Academy, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing tourism and hospitality education, announced Fred Dixon joining its Advisory Panel.

Mr. Dixon, President & CEO of NYC Tourism & Conventions and current Chair of Destinations International, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Academy’s mission of fostering excellence in tourism education and training.

The Tourism Academy’s Advisory Panel comprises leaders and experts from various tourism and hospitality industry sectors. Their collective insights and guidance contribute to the Academy’s efforts in developing comprehensive curricula, fostering research, and creating meaningful partnerships with academic institutions and industry organizations.

