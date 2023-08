The Tourism Academy named Barbara Karasek, CEO and co-owner of Paradise Advertising & Marketing, as its newest Advisory Panel member.

Barbara has led marketing and business development efforts for organizations such as SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, PGA TOUR, NASCAR, and the United States Olympic Committee. Her marketing campaigns, digital platforms, and television productions have garnered numerous accolades, including ADDYs, Ex Awards, Effies, Webbies, and Daytime Emmys.