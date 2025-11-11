Money was definitely not the issue when TOURISE, together with the Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia, arranged the most spectacular tourism conference ongoing in Riyadh.

With a bold vision to rewrite the rules of global travel, the inaugural TOURISE Summit officially opened today in Riyadh under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. The Summit, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism and chaired by H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb, marks a milestone moment for an industry that has rebounded to historic highs yet faces a rapidly evolving landscape.

Taking place from November 11–13, 2025, immediately following the 50th United Nations Tourism General Assembly, TOURISE positions itself not as another conference, but as a living platform for transformation — where global leaders, investors, innovators, and policymakers converge to shape the next 50 years of global tourism.

A Platform for Action, Not Conversation

In his opening address, H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of TOURISE, set the tone for what he described as a new chapter in tourism.

“TOURISE is more than an event,” he declared. “It is a platform for action — a space where we will work hand in hand to deliver the best outcomes for everyone: returns for investors, accessible destinations for travelers, and prosperity for communities. We are not here just to discuss ideas. We are here to act.”

His remarks came as global tourism reaches new heights, with international arrivals and investment surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Yet Al Khateeb cautioned that the industry stands at a crossroads: facing technological disruption, shifting traveler expectations toward sustainability and experiences, and the pressing need for resilience amid global economic and environmental uncertainty.

The World Converges in Riyadh

TOURISE Summit 2025 in Saudi Arabia: Bolder, Different and Much Better TOURISE Summit 2025 in Saudi Arabia: Bolder, Different and Much Better TOURISE Summit 2025 in Saudi Arabia: Bolder, Different and Much Better TOURISE Summit 2025 in Saudi Arabia: Bolder, Different and Much Better TOURISE Summit 2025 in Saudi Arabia: Bolder, Different and Much Better TOURISE Summit 2025 in Saudi Arabia: Bolder, Different and Much Better TOURISE Summit 2025 in Saudi Arabia: Bolder, Different and Much Better TOURISE Summit 2025 in Saudi Arabia: Bolder, Different and Much Better TOURISE Summit 2025 in Saudi Arabia: Bolder, Different and Much Better TOURISE Summit 2025 in Saudi Arabia: Bolder, Different and Much Better TOURISE Summit 2025 in Saudi Arabia: Bolder, Different and Much Better

The King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh has transformed into a global meeting point for over 8,000 delegates, including ministers, CEOs, and visionaries from across more than 100 nations.

The lineup of speakers underscores TOURISE’s ambition to unite sectors rarely seen together. Among those taking the stage are Ariane Gorin (CEO, Expedia Group), Gloria Guevara (Interim CEO, World Travel & Tourism Council), Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais (Incoming Secretary-General of UN Tourism), Luis Maroto (CEO, Amadeus), Steve Hafner (Co-Founder & CEO, Kayak), and Sébastien Bazin (CEO, Accor).

These diverse voices represent what organizers describe as “counterintuitive, boundary-breaking collaborations” — where competitors become partners, and new synergies emerge across technology, hospitality, investment, and mobility.

Redefining the Future of Travel

Across three days of dialogue, debate, and deal-making, TOURISE will explore the most pressing questions redefining travel’s future.

Sessions and keynotes will address topics including:

AI-powered travel experiences and personalization

and personalization Frictionless borders and the digital traveler journey

and the digital traveler journey Sustainable destination design and regenerative tourism

and regenerative tourism Investment innovation in infrastructure and public-private partnerships

in infrastructure and public-private partnerships The race for next-generation travelers driven by values and purpose

Far from a static event, TOURISE integrates ministerial roundtables, boardroom sessions, mainstage talks, and an innovation showcase, highlighting startups and technologies reshaping tourism’s next frontier.

The TOURISE Awards: Celebrating Excellence

This evening, the Summit will also unveil the inaugural TOURISE Awards, celebrating destinations that exemplify innovation, sustainability, and excellence in catering to the evolving needs of modern travelers. These awards reflect the Summit’s core belief that progress must be measurable — and celebrated.

Saudi Arabia’s Global Vision

For Saudi Arabia, TOURISE represents more than hosting a world-class event; it’s a statement of leadership in the global tourism arena.

The Summit aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 agenda to diversify its economy, attract investment, and position Saudi Arabia as a central hub for global tourism collaboration and innovation. Through TOURISE, Riyadh is positioning itself as not only a destination for travelers but as the nerve center for reimagining how the world travels.

“The future of tourism will not be defined by any one country or company,” Al Khateeb said. “It will be shaped through collaboration — through a willingness to think differently, act boldly, and work together.”

Beyond the Summit: A Year-Round Platform

Organizers emphasize that TOURISE is designed to extend beyond its three-day format. It will operate as an always-on, global platform, fostering continuous collaboration among governments, investors, and innovators — ensuring that the ideas sparked in Riyadh evolve into actionable partnerships and lasting impact.

As the Summit unfolds, one message rings clear: the world’s tourism sector is entering a new age of convergence. And from Riyadh, a city rising at the crossroads of history and innovation, the journey toward the next 50 years of tourism has just begun.