TOURISE Prediction of AI-Driven Transformation in Luxury Hospitality

A new white paper unveiled today at the inaugural TOURISE Summit outlines how artificial intelligence is set to redefine luxury hospitality, reshaping service delivery, guest engagement, and global travelers’ expectations.

Elevating the Hospitality Guest Experience with AI, the report—produced by The Future Laboratory in partnership with Together Group—argues that AI will become a core competitive advantage for high-end hospitality brands.

As competition intensifies and guest expectations evolve, the research highlights a shift toward seamless service, emotional intelligence, and personalization rooted in brand values.

“Luxury hospitality is at a pivotal moment. Guests expect seamless experiences, authentic recognition, and confidence in every interaction,” said His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of TOURISE. “AI is not an optional upgrade; it is a critical part of our sector’s future advantage… Those who lead this transformation will define the next era of luxury travel.”

The paper draws on exclusive research among high-value hotel guests in the UK and US, showing that 63% prefer service to remain “human-first,” valuing AI primarily when it enables staff to devote more time to meaningful guest interaction.

Christopher Sanderson, co-founder of The Future Laboratory, noted that luxury is shifting “from ownership to engagement, from transaction to relationship,” with AI enabling “anticipatory, emotionally intelligent service.”

The white paper identifies four areas where AI is already influencing guest experience:

Curated Discovery – tailored recommendations driven by guest preferences

– tailored recommendations driven by guest preferences Seamless Journeys – technology-enhanced travel processes and service continuity

– technology-enhanced travel processes and service continuity Personalization at Scale – dynamic, data-informed guest recognition

– dynamic, data-informed guest recognition Augmented Hospitality – AI tools that strengthen staff capabilities, not replace them

The report emphasizes that brands that integrate AI thoughtfully—protecting privacy, empowering workers, and prioritizing human connection—will have the most decisive advantage in the evolving luxury landscape.

The New Codes of Luxury white paper is available for download at TOURISE.com.