TOURISE Destination AI Initiative to Advance Ethical and Safe Tourism Innovation

The TOURISE Destination Initiative brings together global leaders to transform cities into laboratories for ethical tourism innovation. Launched at the TOURISE Summit, its first project—AI for Tourism Safety—aims to guide responsible AI adoption, strengthening traveler protection, community wellbeing, and trust as destinations face growing safety and technological challenges.

A new global coalition of government officials, city leaders, academics, and technology experts was unveiled today at the TOURISE Summit with the launch of the TOURISE Destination Initiative (TDI). The initiative aims to transform cities and tourism destinations into “living laboratories” for responsible technological innovation—advancing safety, sustainability, and cultural preservation in an era of rapidly evolving travel trends.

Co-chaired by Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Aseer Province, and Luigi Brugnaro, Mayor of Venice, TDI unites founding members from around the world, including ministers, mayors, and senior officials from South Africa, Ecuador, the Maldives, the United States, Morocco, Paris, Guatemala, Singapore, Google, UN Tourism, and leading academic institutions.

Guided by its Declaration of Principles, TDI seeks to promote cooperation across public, private, and academic sectors to support responsible tourism growth. Its core pillars include traveler safety, environmental stewardship, cultural protection, and community-centered development.

First Project: AI for Tourism Safety

TDI’s first major undertaking—“AI for Tourism Safety”—will support member destinations in deploying artificial intelligence systems responsibly and transparently. The project stems from insights in Surveillance or Safety? How Cities are Rewriting Tourism, a white paper released today by the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Institute for Urban Research and authored by former Quito Mayor Mauricio Rodas, now a Visiting Scholar at Penn IUR.

The paper highlights an urgent gap in global urban governance: while 90 percent of mayors express interest in using AI to improve city management, only 2 percent of cities currently use AI for safety purposes, largely due to the absence of strong regulatory or policy frameworks.

“This initiative gives cities the tools to lead with integrity,” said Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism and Chairman of TOURISE. “Safety innovation must be anchored in responsible governance. By applying technology with foresight, we protect travelers and reinforce the trust that defines the future of tourism.”

Prince Turki emphasized that safeguarding the character and wellbeing of destinations lies at the heart of TDI’s mission. “By embracing innovation rooted in ethics and empathy, we ensure tourism becomes a force for safety, dignity, and sustainable development,” he said.

Rodas added that the new project is designed to help cities close the policy gap: “TDI’s AI for Tourism Safety project offers practical guidance for cities to protect everyone who calls a destination home, whether permanently or temporarily.”

A New Model for Tourism Governance

As destinations worldwide confront rising crime rates, digital vulnerabilities, and shifting traveler expectations, TDI positions itself as a collaborative platform where cities can share best practices and develop global norms around emerging technologies.

By setting new benchmarks for transparency, accountability, and community-focused development, the TOURISE Destination Initiative aims to shape the next generation of tourism policy—one where innovation strengthens both visitor experience and resident wellbeing.