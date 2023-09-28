Short News Business Travel News eTurboNews | eTN Ghana Travel NewsBrief Tourism Tourism Investment News

WTD 2023: Tour Operators Union of Ghana Support “Green Investments”

Add Comment
3 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
Tour Operators Union of Ghana,WTD2023, WTD 2023: Tour Operators Union of Ghana Support &#8220;Green Investments&#8221;, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Binayak Karki

SME in Travel? Click here!

On World Tourism Day 2023, the Tour Operators Union of Ghana has strongly supported the theme “Tourism and Green Investments.”

The theme is not only a celebration but a call to action, emphasizing the importance of sustainable tourism in Ghana’s future according to the Union. As representatives of the tourism industry, they urge the government and stakeholders to take essential steps to harness the potential of green investments in tourism, given its significant contribution to Ghana’s GDP.

The Union sees this transition as imperative for the sustainable growth of the sector.

The Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA) is the body representing tour operators in the country.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing