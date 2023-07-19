“Total Scam!” World Travel Market Hotel Booking Service

WTM 2023 exhibitors and visitors should be aware of scammers claiming to be affiliated with the upcoming travel industry event in London.

Brian Smith is not as claimed by World Travel Market London but his company is in the United States is registered as Trade Show Planners, and is located at 30902 Clubhouse Drive, Unit 27A, Laguna Niguel, California. Trade Show Planners has been in business for seven years.

“Hi, this is Brian Smith calling from World Travel Market and Excel Expo in London . Your company will be attending.

So please get back to me as soon as you can. You can reach me at 949-535-0266. Again it’s 949-535-0266. This is Ryan Smith and I’ll be waiting for your call.”

The Better Business Bureau tells consumers the company has an A+ rating and accredited since 2019.

eTurboNews had been reporting since 2011 about false reports and lack of research by BBB, making ratings unbelievable.

eTurboNews is a current media partner with the World Travel Market and also an exhibitor. eTN is in touch with WTM on a frequent basis. After returning the call to Brian it was clear that this was an attempt to solicit business for hotel accommodation.

Two public reviews explain the concern with this company that has no affiliation with Reed Expo or the World Travel Market.

Total Scam

TOTAL SCAM! I had rooms registered for a conference in Vegas. They called me saying that I needed to cancel and book through them as they would put us in the exhibitor block (I thought I already was?). Not only was my credit card information stolen TWICE, I asked to cancel 1 room specifically and they canceled the entire block a week out before the show with no rooms left! This is an AWFUL sales scam.

This company makes its money by poaching reservations from conferences. They will obtain credit card information, charge you 25% today and charge you the remaining 2 weeks prior to your scheduled event. They are not legitimate! Today, I played along for about 45 minutes, wasting their time, so I could get information from them, including the form that they use to poach business.

Trade Show Planners says on its website:

This business offers business travel services by helping businesses reduce their travel expenses by cutting down the spending on hotels and providing high-quality hotels with reasonable pre-negotiated prices.

Trade Show Planners™ was developed to welcome business travelers and help them with their travel planning needs.



In developing our business over the last several years, we’ve found that “Customer Service” and “Cost” were the major contributors in deciding how a business person plans their trip, so we’ve partnered with several major companies to take the hassle and headaches away from our clients and provide Five-star accommodations and service for three-star prices.



The days of overpaying for hotel rooms are officially over…

With our unpublished rates, our mission is to save you and your company as much money as possible.