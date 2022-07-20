Topping Off ceremony held for Loews Arlington Hotel

The $550 million, 888-room hotel is part of an $810 million expansion of Arlington’s Convention Campus

A Topping Off celebration was held today by the Loews Hotel & Co. as the last beam was placed in the structure of the highly anticipated Loews Arlington Hotel.

IMPORTANT If you represent the company featured in this article and like to make it available also to non-premium readers free of charge please click here

The $550 million, 888-room hotel is part of an $810 million expansion of Arlington’s Convention Campus, which, in addition to the hotel, will include a new Arlington Convention Center, offering 216,000 square feet of meeting and outdoor space connected via a skybridge to the hotel.

Additionally, Soy Cowboy, a pan-Asian concept from Benjamin Berg of Berg Hospitality, was announced as the hotel’s signature restaurant.

Soy Cowboy will be one of five food and beverage outlets at the new hotel, along with a three-meal indoor/outdoor restaurant featuring two wood-fire pizza ovens and homemade pasta made on-site.

“We are thrilled to see consistent progress on this beautiful new addition to our Arlington Convention Campus. We have so many exciting things happening with the continued development of The District, giving more options to attendees than ever before. Now, we look forward to celebrating the grand opening!” said Decima Mullen, Vice President of Marketing & PR for the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The expansion is the next phase of a $4 billion vision by the City of Arlington, Texas Rangers, The Cordish Companies and Loews Hotels & Co. that began with the $250 million Texas Live! entertainment complex which opened August 2018, and Live! by Loews Hotel which opened in August 2019.