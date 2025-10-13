Top Visitors to Oman are Germans, Italians, and French – they love Culture

Oman’s tourist activities and experiences market is strongly anchored in its unique cultural and natural heritage, which creates a solid foundation to diversify the portfolio further, to enrich the visitor experience and distribute demand more evenly across the country, as shown by a recent analysis.

Oman’s tourism activity offerings highlight the country’s strongest assets: a rich local cultural heritage and an extraordinary variety of landscapes, as shown by an analysis carried out by Mabrian, the global travel intelligence and tourism advisory partner.

The study indicates that while cultural experiences remain a central pillar of the offer, nature and active lifestyle activities now surpass culture as the main sources of discovery and enjoyment for travelers exploring the Sultanate.

The data intelligence shows clear opportunities to broaden Oman’s tourism offer around experiences beyond its cultural core, a particular yet relevant element of its tourism value proposition. Strengthening nature and active experiences in underrepresented regions, and making more family-oriented products available online, can help the country reach new segments and extend visitor stays.

A Regionally Concentrated Offer, Led by Muscat and Ad Dakhliyah

Data reveals that 37% of all activities and experiences available in Oman are concentrated in cultural tourism, linked to local heritage and monuments. This is followed by nature (28%) and active tourism (17%), which combined account for 45% of total activity offerings in the Sultanate. In terms of sub-products, the top three categories are local heritage, natural landscapes, and active tourism by the sea.

Family-oriented activities still hold a limited share of the total portfolio, suggesting an opportunity to expand and reinforce offerings specialized in this segment, or to better highlight existing options suitable for families with children of different ages.

In terms of how the offerings are distributed across Oman, data indicates a strong concentration in Muscat and Ad Dakhliyah, which together account for more than half of the country’s total activities & experiences offered.

Muscat alone represents 37% of all activities, reflecting its role as the capital, main entry point, and cultural hub. Ad Dakhliyah plans and activities (16%) complement Muscat, with its impressive forts, canyon-like landscapes, and traditional villages, offering a rich contrast to the urban environment.

In the south, Dhofar (14%) shows significant potential to expand its online tourism offering. Its portfolio focuses on nature and sunbathing experiences, leveraging its coastal location and the appeal of the Khareef season. Musandam stands out for its gastronomic identity, driven by traditional seafood cuisine and cross-cultural influences from nearby Gulf countries. In fact, while cultural activities are less prominent in this region, food-related experiences are proportionally higher.

Experiences’ Strong Appeal to International Demand

The analysis also explores demand behaviour around activities and experiences in both the international and domestic markets, showing that foreign travellers are at the core of activity demand in the Sultanate.

Visit Oman | The Gateway to Unlimited Experiences The ultimate guide to travel and tourism in Oman. Pick the best experiences and book an adventure directly. Visit Oman is the gateway to the country.

German visitors stand out as the leading source market, followed at a distance by France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Domestic tourism demand for activities and experiences remains limited, likely due to lower use of online platforms to hire these kinds of services among local travellers.

Diving deep into the top three European Markets (Germany, France, and Italy) reveals a shared interest in cultural, nature-based, and active experiences, but with distinctive preferences.

Germans favor experiences involving nature (34%), reflecting their strong interest in outdoor and environmentally focused travel. Italians prioritize cultural experiences (31%), with gastronomy also playing a notable role in their travel behavior, whereas French visitors show the most balanced distribution of interests across activity categories.

Considering the traveller profile perspective, couples (39%) and solo travellers (25%) are the main demand segments for activities available on online platforms, while groups and families account for 18%, respectively.

Source: Mabrian