Top tips for air travel with pets

Dreaming of a well-deserved getaway, but wanting to take your pet with you?

You’re in luck, as the travel experts have just revealed their top tips for flying with your furry (or feathered) friends.

Top tips for flying with your pet:

1. Plan your trip well in advance – Many airlines have a maximum number of pets allowed abroad for each flight, so plan your trip well in advance (including notifying the airline of your furry friend’s presence) to avoid disappointment, and to make sure you get your pet on your flight.

2. Acclimatize your pet to their crate prior to flying – Cargo travel can be quite stressful for animals, and you will often take on liability for your pet’s safety: there are no guarantees when you ship an animal in cargo. It would be wise to travel only when your pet is healthy. Make sure to acclimatize your pet to their crate in advance, and travel when temperatures are moderate. Also, take the time to consult your vet before flying, to ensure that your pet is flight-ready.

3. Check that your airline does transport your breed – Some more dangerous breeds are disqualified from flying, so check that your airline does transport your breed. Your pet may also be refused boarding on the day if they exhibit dangerous behavior for example barking or growling. They may too be prohibited if they appear to be scratching, if they are irritable, or if they are notably unfit for travel.

4. Ensure that your pet meets all criteria before booking – Airlines have several restrictions when it comes to animal transport such as minimum age requirements and vaccinations. Ensure that your pet meets all criteria before booking your tickets, as many airlines have requirements for space and breathing conditions of carriers for example.

5. Check the rules and regulations of your chosen destination – Even if an airline is willing to transport your animal as checked baggage, not all countries accept them, so you will need to check the rules and regulations of your chosen destination.

6. Check your specific airline regarding service animals – Service animals will most likely be allowed in the cabin for all airlines, however, it is always worth checking your specific airline and flight to be completely sure.

7. Pack the right travel documentation – Each airline sets its own requirements for pets flying in the cabin and in cargo, including documentation. Make sure to pack the right travel documentation for your pets, such as health and identification certificates.