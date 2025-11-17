Top Reasons Telangana Is Becoming India’s Next Big Tourism Destination

Telangana is redefining tourism through a bold blend of heritage, nature and innovation. With new policies, major investments and community-driven initiatives, the state is building experiential circuits—from forests and lakes to culinary clusters—positioning itself as a vibrant, sustainable destination ready to welcome travellers from around the world.

As India’s youngest state steps into its second decade, Telangana is reimagining tourism with a boldness that reflects both its ancient heritage and its modern ambitions. From the bustling bazaars beneath Hyderabad’s Charminar to the serene tiger reserves of Amrabad and Kawal, the state is positioning itself as a destination where culture, nature, cuisine, and innovation converge.

Valluru Kranthi, IAS

eTurboNews publisher Juergen Steinmetz met Valluru Kranthi, Managing Director of the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation and Director (FAC) in the state’s Tourism Department, at the World Travel Market in London a few weeks ago. She gave an overview of this Indian state, widely known as the tech capital of the world.

Valluru Kranthi, IAS, serves as Managing Director of the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation and Director (FAC) in the state’s Tourism Department. Known for her focus on sustainable, community-driven tourism, she is leading Telangana’s tourism transformation through policy implementation, infrastructure upgrades, and public-private partnerships. Her initiatives emphasise rural empowerment, improved hospitality experiences, and a modern, digital-first approach to tourism development.

A Vision for a New Tourism Era

Telangana’s emerging Tourism Policy 2025–2030 signals a shift in how the state wants to welcome the world. The government aims to transform tourism into a major economic engine, driving investment, creating jobs, and expanding the sector’s contribution to the state’s GDP.

At its core is a simple idea: tourism should be inclusive, sustainable, and globally competitive. This vision is underpinned by ambitious goals—attracting significant private investment, generating livelihoods for lakhs of people, and developing tourism circuits that highlight Telangana’s diverse identities.

Bringing the World to Telangana

Nowhere is Telangana’s cultural richness more evident than in its capital, Hyderabad. Already a global brand thanks to its IT prowess and architectural landmarks, the city’s recognition as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy has added new culinary prestige.

But the state’s tourism rethink goes far beyond Hyderabad.

Heritage destinations—from the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple to the Kakatiya-era forts and medieval Deccan monuments—are being woven into curated heritage circuits. Meanwhile, eco-tourism potential is being unlocked in places like Ananthagiri Hills, Bogatha Waterfall, Laknavaram Lake, and the vast tiger reserves that frame the state’s forested heartlands.

Each region is being reimagined not simply as a stopover, but as a holistic experience built around culture, nature, and local livelihoods.

A Policy with a Purpose

The new tourism policy emphasizes ease of business, sustainability, and innovation. Key features include:

A single-window clearance system for faster project approvals

for faster project approvals Capital investment subsidies and tax reimbursements

Incentives for heritage hotels, eco-resorts, homestays, and wellness centres

Support for women, rural entrepreneurs, and community-based tourism ventures

A stronger focus on responsible tourism and conservation

The state has also invited private participation in large-scale projects—from ropeways and adventure parks to river cruises, waterfront developments, and convention centres. Recent tourism conclaves have already seen significant investment commitments across these categories.

Opportunities in Every Direction

Telangana is opening its doors to a broad spectrum of tourism ventures:

Heritage and Culture: Boutique hotels in restored palaces, heritage walks, and cultural districts breathe new life into centuries-old neighborhoods.

Eco & Adventure Tourism: Camping sites, ziplining, trekking circuits, safari experiences, and lake tourism are all being developed with environmental sensitivity.

Spiritual & Rural Tourism: Ancient temples, tribal fairs, and handloom clusters offer a chance to connect with deeply rooted regional identities.

Urban Leisure & MICE: As Hyderabad evolves into a global business hub, demand for convention centers, event spaces, and themed entertainment zones continues to rise.

Culinary Tourism: Telangana’s food heritage—spanning Hyderabadi, Telangana, and tribal cuisines—is being nurtured through culinary clusters, gastronomic festivals, and innovation hubs.

Empowering Communities, Preserving Heritage

A distinctive feature of Telangana’s tourism vision is its emphasis on community-driven development. From tribal cooperatives managing eco-tourism facilities to women-led culinary enterprises, the state is designing tourism that uplifts local livelihoods.

Equally important is the commitment to preservation. Whether it is the conservation of heritage monuments or environmental safeguards in forest zones, sustainable tourism is being placed at the forefront.

Medical Tourism in Telangana

Telangana is uniquely positioned to be a medical-tourism destination that goes beyond just “health care”—offering integrated experiences of treatment + travel + recovery. With strong policy backing, robust infrastructure growth, and global connectivity, the state is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the medical tourism market.

High-quality tertiary care: Multi-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad offer advanced treatments in cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, and more. For example, a 300-bed branch of AIG Hospitals at Banjara Hills was recently inaugurated, and officials noted an international patient inflow from 66 countries.

Cost advantage: Patients often get treatment in Telangana at a fraction of the cost of many Western countries while retaining high standards of care and modern facilities.

Medical & wellness tourism overlap: Beyond curative care, there is a growing interest in wellness, integrative medicine, fertility treatments, and post-operative rehabilitation packages in Telangana.

A State Ready for the World

Telangana’s tourism story is one of continuity and transformation—a blend of the timeless and the forward-looking. By investing in infrastructure, celebrating its cultural heritage, and embracing innovation, the state is well-positioned to take its place on the global tourism stage confidently.

What awaits travellers is a destination that is vibrant yet serene, ancient yet modern—a place where every journey tells a story.