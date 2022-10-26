Top Packing Tips to Move Overseas

It doesn’t matter whether you are planning to move to a different city, state, or country – you will have to plan out everything.

And you will have to do so meticulously and strategically so you can save yourself loads of mental and physical stress.

Here are some tips on packing for moving to a new house or overseas.

Read on to learn more!

Pack a One-Week Box

Instead of relying on boxes according to their categories, such as a box containing linen, a box with all crockery, and so on, you will want to pack a box that is meant to contain everything you will need in the first week of post-move.

This way, you won’t have to go through the dilemma of unpacking a whole pile of individual boxes to get all the essentials out. So, you might want to put things like sheets and linen for your bed, a couple of towels, some plates and cups, and mugs.

Maybe you will also want to pack your kettle and toaster in the box that you will need in the first week after the move. You get the point – in the box, you will place anything that you reckon you use on a daily basis and that you will want when you first move into your new place.

If you are moving abroad and you are planning on getting your items shipped to your new place – don’t forget to avail yourself of the best overseas moving insurance.

By getting the first-week box ready, you can save yourself loads of time and energy as you won’t have to rummage through all boxes to make yourself a cup of tea or to get your pillows out.

Utilize All Space

Make sure to use all the space you have –particularly when you are moving overseas and paying for your move by square footage.

This way, it is not calculated by weight or by how many boxes or anything you have. The actual physical space does what everything takes up.

Suppose you are shipping furniture, such as a piece of furniture with drawers; you will want to put things in the drawers and truly utilize that empty space, and the movers will just wrap around the whole furniture, and the drawers won’t open.

Make sure that you aren’t wasting any space – but make sure to write somewhere what you put in the available space and write it somewhere where you cannot lose this critical piece of information so that you don’t lose it, such as your phone or laptop.

Color-Label Everything

Another strategy to make your move less hectic is to color-code all your boxes. And also, you will want to label and number things. But the easiest way to keep track of what is inside the boxes is by color coding them – so that when it is all being unpacked at the other end, you can have the boxes placed in their respective rooms right away.

For instance, you might label bedroom-related boxes as red and tell the movers right away that everything that is red goes in the bedroom. The same goes for furniture and other items. All you need to do is to get to the nearest store and get some of the circular colored stickers and then proceed to stick them on everything once it has all been packed and wrapped up.

Afterward, write yourself a little code of what goes where and then it just gets super easy to get things in the right room, so you are not unpacking your box and discovering that you have to carry everything into another room.

Use Space Bags for All Clothes

You will also want to use space bags for all your clothes. In case you don’t know what space bags are – these are big plastic bags with a zipper/ press seal at one end. You can put anything in these bags, such as clothes, linen, cushions, and so on.

Subsequently, you attach a vacuum cleaner to it, and the vacuum cleaner sucks all the air out. This way, you can get more space as you can fit tons of your clothes and linens into one box instead of having your clothes take up more space.

