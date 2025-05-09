Top Hospitality Students Redefine the Sustainable Hotel Room

Current premium viewers: 0

The Sustainable Hospitality Challenge (SHC), founded by Hotelschool The Hague, returns in 2025 with a dynamic new format that reflects the evolving landscape of hospitality innovation. It now features two powerful tracks centered around Impact and Inspiration. SHC continues to empower top students from around the world to redefine the future of sustainable travel and tourism.



Over the past decade, SHC has evolved from a student competition into a global platform for innovation, generating hundreds of ideas showcased at leading industry conferences and impacting thousands of industry professionals.



SHC envisions a hospitality industry where sustainability is embedded not only in products and operations, but in the very mindset of its future and current leaders. By fostering creativity, cross-disciplinary collaboration, and purpose-driven innovation, SHC is shaping a new generation that sees sustainability not as a constraint, but as the engine of progress. As it evolves into a year-round platform for ideation and incubation, SHC remains committed to challenging norms, amplifying young voices, and reimagining sustainable hospitality.

New for 2025, SHC introduces two tracks:

– A challenge to design the Hotel Room of the Future, combining sustainability, guest experience, and financial feasibility. Students are encouraged to merge engineering, design, and technology to reimagine the future of in-room hospitality. In collaboration with Guest Supply (a Sysco company), SHC has added a dimension to this track where students will explore waste-reducing technical innovations. Inspiration Track – A stage for storytelling and social sustainability. Students, past participants, and young professionals are invited to share personal initiatives and perspectives that inspire more human-centered, inclusive hospitality practices.

Top teams from both tracks will present their ideas at two major global hospitality conferences:

WTTC Global Summit – September 2025, Rome, Italy

– September 2025, Rome, Italy FHS World – October 2025, Dubai, UAE

Partnered with the World Travel & Tourism Council and event agency The Bench, SHC again provides unparalleled opportunities for students to showcase sustainable hospitality on a global stage.



Backed by key partners such as UN Tourism, the Caribbean Tourism Organization, and the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, SHC 2025 offers unmatched opportunities to engage with industry leaders and investors, helping bring promising ideas closer to market.



With a record 75+ universities participating each year, SHC continues to serve as a launchpad for long-term change, driving innovation and collaboration at the forefront of sustainable hospitality.

Sustainable Hospitality Challenge

The Sustainable Hospitality Challenge (SHC) is the leading global student challenge that drives true sustainable impact through collaboration. SHC aims to encourage, develop, and attract investment in innovative and sustainable solutions that push boundaries and have a significant impact on the hospitality industry by creating meaningful connections and creating a memorable student experience.

Hotelschool The Hague

Hotelschool The Hague is one of the oldest independent hotel schools in the world, with two campuses—one in The Hague and one in Amsterdam—with more than 2,850 students and 250 employees. The school offers a four-year Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality Management, a Fast-Track Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality Management, a Master of Business Administration in International Hospitality Management, a Master in Leading Hotel Transformation and a Professional Doctorate Program in Leisure, Tourism & Hospitality.

Hotelschool The Hague has been voted the best public hotel school in the Netherlands since 2014 and ranks among the top hospitality management schools worldwide according to QS World University Rankings.

The school is the proud founder of the Sustainable Hospitality Challenge, an international student competition that aims to enhance the evolution of sustainable hospitality.

Graduates of Hotelschool The Hague hold management positions in the hospitality industry worldwide.